Priyanka Chopra looks very apsara-like, wears a Tarun Tahiliani draped gown sculpted to perfection: Pics and videos

Priyanka Chopra's latest look is a work of art. On Friday, during her short Mumbai trip, she attended the screening of the Marathi film Paani, which she produced, alongside her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra. A day after stepping out in a short silver outfit for a promotional event, the actor wore an edgier, figure-hugging gown for the film's screening on Friday. Also read | Priyanka Chopra weird beauty secret: Using haemorrhoid cream under eyes! Priyanka Chopra wore another stunning look in Mumbai on Friday. (Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra)

Priyanka Chopra dazzles in Tarun Tahiliani gown

Priyanka's fashion during her recent India trip centered around individuality and experimentation. Hours before flying off from Mumbai, she served a look from Tarun Tahiliani. Looking very apsara-like, her draped silver and white gown was covered in sequin and crystals.

The long skirt, which draped delicately on Priyanka's waist, made it look like she was wearing a saree, albeit the prettiest saree with twinkling silver embellishments. She accessorised with simple hoop earrings and a pair of diamond bangles, obviously requiring very little to become the centre of attention in this outfit.

Reactions to her look

On Saturday, the actor shared several pictures of her look on Instagram. A comment on Priyanka's post read, "Nick Jonas will count the hours of your flight back home." Priyanka stays in Los Angeles with her husband and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Another comment said, "Goddess." A fan also wrote, "Killing us with all these stunning looks."

Earlier look

Priyanka is never one to shy away from making a fun statement, even when she's casually walking into an event wearing a silver mini-dress with a trail.

At a recent event in Mumbai for a makeup brand, she wore a look from Stella McCartney – her glittery dress featured full sleeves, a cowl neckline and a striking fringe detail cascading from the shoulder. Adding drama to her look was a trail in the same silver hue that swept across the floor. Priyanka opted for a half-up high ponytail that was equal parts playful and stylish.