Priyanka Chopra clicks pics with paparazzi, interacts with them before flying out of Mumbai. Watch

After a brief stay of two days, actor Priyanka Chopra flew out of Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday. Several videos and pictures of the actor at the airport emerged on social media platforms. Before entering the terminal, Priyanka also interacted with the media present there. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra steps aside at event to click pictures with little fans, wins over the internet) Priyanka Chopra posed with paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.

Priyanka poses with paparazzi at airport

As she stepped out of her car, the paparazzi asked Priyanka to pose for pictures. Priyanka obliged and waved at them before walking, but a paparazzo asked Priyanka to click a picture with him. She then asked all of them to come together for photos. The actor patiently smiled and posed for the camera. She was heard repeatedly asking them to come and click photos with her.

Priyanka waves at fans before leaving

When she was about to enter the terminal, another person shouted that they couldn't click a photo with her. She said, "Main bol rahi hon ajao, aap log aa nahi rahe ho (I'm asking you to come, you aren't doing that)." After clicking pictures with all of them, Priyanka waved and left as the paparazzi wished her "all the best" and "happy journey." For the travel, she wore a blue and white co-ord set and a grey jacket. She also wore a cap, dark sunglasses and shoes. The actor also carried a bag.

Priyanka was in India for two days

Priyanka landed in India on Wednesday evening. Dressed in an all-white athleisure wear, she was photographed exiting an airport in Mumbai along with her security guards. Priyanka posed for the paparazzi outside the airport and greeted them with folded hands. "Mumbai meri jaan," she wrote on Instagram Stories alongside a video of her plane touching down in the city.

Priyanka was in Mumbai for a few projects including the screening of her Marathi film production Paani, starring Adinath Kothare.

Priyanka's projects

The actor is currently shooting for Russo Brothers' Citadel season two. Priyanka is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Priyanka will also star in the upcoming film The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. It also features Karl Urban. The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.