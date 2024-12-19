Aishwarya Rai's Cannes looks to Doja Cat's wet gown at Met Gala: The most talked-about fashion fails of 2024

2024 was a year of some unforgettable fashion faux pas. From Aishwarya Rai's Cannes looks that disappointed her desi and international fans to Doja Cat's bizarre wet gown look on the Met Gala red carpet, some celebrity fashion choices and trends sparked significant critique online. Here are some notable missteps in the world of fashion. Aishwarya Rai in a Falguni Shane Peacock gown at Cannes and Doja Cat in a wet dress at Met Gala make up the fashion fails of 2024.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai wore two Falguni Shane Peacock gowns to the Cannes Film Festival.

One of the most-awaited Indian celebrities on the Cannes red carpet is Aishwarya Rai. However, the former Miss World failed to make a mark with her red carpet-look. Earlier this year, she attended Cannes in two Falguni Shane Peacock gowns, and both disappointed the internet. Both the ensembles - the black and white floor-length gown with golden accents and the silver and turquoise dress of fringes - had too much going on. However, her makeup and accessories were, like always, stunning.

Team India's Tarun Tahiliani uniforms at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The Indian contingent in Tarun Tahiliani designed ensembles at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. (PTI)

With the Olympics happening in the fashion capital of the world, all eyes were also on all the team's costumes, including India. Designer Tarun Tahiliani designed the Indian contingent's costume at the Paris Olympics held this year. However, the designs were criticised for being ‘lacklustre’ compared to athletes from other countries who wore vibrant uniforms. Some even called out the designer for using cheap polyester fabric and using the tricolour without any imagination.

Bhumi Pednekar's ‘Naagin’ look with glass belly

2024 was Bhumi Pednekar's year of experimenting with her fashion choices. The actor made some bold and risky sartorial decisions. While some landed perfectly and gained her praise from the internet, some got her mixed reactions. We are talking about her controversial ‘naagin-core’ fit. The actor attended an event in a white drape, encased in place with a serpentine-flanked glass torso designed by Raw Mango. While some criticised the protruding belly in the glass breastplate, others called it an appropriation of Karnataka's age-old Bhuta Kola ritual dance.

Doja Cat's Wet Look at Met Gala

Doja Cat attended the Met Gala 2024 in a wet gown look.

Is it even Met Gala if someone isn’t wearing an outfit that’s dangerously leaning towards a wardrobe malfunction? Well, Doja Cat carried that mantle during this year's gala. She arrived at the event wearing a wet white gown that looked as if she had just jumped out of the shower. The metallic silver teardrops falling from her smokey eyes further added to the wet aesthetic of her ensemble.

The Pants Chaos

The pantless and low-waist pants trend.

From low-waist pants to the pantless trend, there was a lot happening with pants this year. While the millennial nightmare of the low-waist trend was championed by Jennifer Lopez, Emily Blunt, Addison Rae, Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, the bizarre ‘no pants’ look was seen on Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, Shay Mitchell, Emily Ratajkowski, Lily-Rose Depp and Kate Beckinsale. As for us, we believe that we should just let pants be.

The Balenciaga ‘sellotape bracelet’ worth ₹ 3 lakh

The Balenciaga “sellotape bracelet” was showcased during the luxury label's Fall/Winter 2024 collection when a model walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week. Soon, it sparked chatter on social media, with many calling it plain bizarre. Priced at approximately USD 4,000 ( ₹3.40 lakh), the bracelet is one of the many fashion accessories that made headlines this year. Earlier, Coperni showcased their 37gm Air Swipe bag made of air in March, and Louis Vuitton unveiled their Sandwich Bag priced at USD 3,130 ( ₹2.66 lakh)