Balenciaga unveils barefoot Zero Shoe that leaves your feet exposed; internet says ‘it hurts just looking at them’

Balenciaga is known for its daring takes on fashion. Demna Gvasalia, known mononymously as Demna, is the creative director of Balenciaga, and under him, the luxury label has produced bizarre products like the Towel Skirt, tape bracelet, garbage bag, Potato Chips bag, ruined sneakers, and more. Now, for their Fall 2025 collection, the fashion label introduced a new footwear that has garnered the attention of fashion aficionados. Called The Zero, the new slip-on show might just be their wackiest model to date. Balenciaga's latest barefoot The Zero shoes from the Fall 2025 collection.

Balenciaga launches new show called The Zero

According to Balenciaga, The Zero ‘distills footwear to its essence’ by taking the barefoot shoe concept to the max. The 3D-molded shoe is made entirely of EVA foam and leaves almost the whole foot exposed. The foot is held down by a rounded heel and big toe enclosure. The luxury label launched the show in black, tan, white and brown shades. Knowing the brand's history of exuberant pricing, the brand will probably cost an arm and a leg. Check them out below.

How did the internet react?

The Internet had a mixed reaction towards the newly-introduced shoes. While ardent fans found the creation bizarre, they were ready to try it on. One wrote, “Whatever this is, I want it.” Another wrote, “Damn my feet hurt looking at them. But I want them!!!” A comment ready, “Ok crazyyy, now give me hundreds of them.” A user wrote, “Obsessed with these, hope they’re on the lower pricing side due to how minimal they are and the material.”

Some users couldn't wrap their minds around the design and pointed out that wearing The Zero shoe would be uncomfortable. A comment read, “They look uncomfortable and look like they will easily slip off of the foot if someone is uhh walking.” Another said, “What if you have wide Flintstones feet?” Another read, “If I have to spend a bag on this I’ll be mad.”

Would you wear them?