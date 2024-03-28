Balenciaga’s tape-inspired bracelet whips up shock!

Going out on a date or to brunch with the gang? Snap on a roll of tape on your wrist and show it off with panache! You’ll be flaunting one of the most high-end accessories. Priced at approximately $4,000 ( ₹3.3 lakh), Balenciaga’s bracelet at Paris Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection looks like a roll of clear packing tape you’d get in a stationary store. Balenciaga’s bracelet, priced at approximately $4,000 ( ₹ 3.3 lakh), looks like a roll of clear packing tape (X)

Sandwiches, air... What’s next?

This is the latest in a series of seemingly-ludicrous luxury items. While Judith Leiber can be credited with the original whimsy bag (from hamburgers to ice cream cones, fries and pancakes), in January, Louis Vuitton unveiled their Sandwich Bag with creative director, musician Pharrell Williams.



.The Louis Vuitton Sandwich Bag launched in January is priced at $3,130 ( ₹2.8 lakh)(X)

The clutch costs a whopping $3,130 ( ₹2.8 lakh) and looks like a brown paper bag!

Coperni’s 37-gm Air Swipe bag (X)

In March, Coperni showed off their 37gm Air Swipe bag made of air! With handbags poised for a reboot in 2024, are the world’s most luxurious brands just pulling a rabbit out of a hat?



Social media users feel so as they expressed disbelief and amusement on Instagram and Twitter at the new tape bracelet. A user asked if it was tax deductible: “I’ll add it to my stationery expense.” Another added: “What’s next? Toilet paper as necklace?”



Here are other reactions:

Netizens voiced their disbelief at the new bag (X)