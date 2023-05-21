Vaani Kapoor's glamorous avatar in a stunning lilac saree leaves fans spellbound. Check out her gorgeous pics

Vaani Kapoor, known for her bold and daring fashion choices, consistently astounds her fans with remarkable outfits. Her captivating presence and impeccable fashion sense leave fashion enthusiasts in awe and taking notes. Scrolling through her Instagram feed is like discovering a treasure trove of glamorous looks, serving as a constant inspiration for fashion lovers. In her latest appearance, Vaani wows in a sexy lilac saree, leaving her fans drooling and unable to take their eyes off her. The outfit is a perfect source of inspiration for the wedding season, showcasing Vaani's flawless style. Keep on reading to take some fashion tips from Vaani's glamorous and mesmerising look. (Also read: Vaani Kapoor raises the hotness quotient in a shimmering metallic backless ensemble at awards show ) Vaani Kapoor looks stunning and glamorous as she dons a gorgeous lavender saree.(Instagram/@_vaanikapoor_)

Vaani Kapoor stuns in a gorgeous lilac sequin saree

Vaani delighted her fans with a weekend treat as she shared stunning pictures on Instagram. Wearing a beautiful lilac saree designed by the renowned Manish Malhotra, Vaani accompanied her post with the caption, "Just when you think you've seen it all, lilacs bloom." Her sexy saree look quickly went viral on social media, garnering over 40k likes within just 2 hours and attracting numerous comments from fans who couldn't help but shower her with compliments. Let's indulge in the visual delight and take a closer look at Vaani's captivating photoshoot.

Vaani looked absolutely stunning in her gorgeous saree, crafted from chiffon fabric and showcasing an ombre effect in lavender and silver tones. The saree was adorned with exquisite sequin work, adding a touch of glamour to the ensemble. Vaani expertly draped the saree, allowing the pallu to gracefully fall from her shoulder. She paired it with a lavender blouse featuring a deep V-neck and contrasting silver sequin embellishments, completing the mesmerising look.

She kept her make-up minimal and decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, contoured cheeks, lots of highlighters, a dewy base and a shade of glossy nude lipstick. She wore her tresses into a neat bun and opted for a diamond studs earrings to complete her glam look.