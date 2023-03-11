Vaani Kapoor’s Paris musings came giftwrapped with a fashion statement

Vaani Kapoor is in love with Paris – just like we all are. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, took to her Instagram profile a day back to share snippets from her travel diaries in Paris. The actor keeps traveling and sharing snippets from her vacay albums on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. The pictures also feature her fashionable attires against stunning backdrops of breathing views. From mountains to the sprawling blue waters of the sea to the forests, Vaani;s travel diaries are replete with fashion inspo for her fans. The actor recently flew to Paris and since then her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of her ventures in the city of love.

ALSO READ: Vaani Kapoor attends the Peter Dundas show at Paris Fashion Week. See pics

Vaani, a day back, shared a slew of pictures from her recent trip to Paris and gave us major fashion goals to refer to. The actor decked up in a winter ensemble and embraced the chilly weather in Paris all the while making a major fashion statement in casual fashion. Vaani looked stunning in a white feather jacket with a zip in the front and lapel collars. She further teamed it with a pair of blue denim trousers with wide legs. With the pictures, Vaani wrote about her love for Paris in the caption - “Something old, something new. Paris, a city I first witnessed for a film, which forever holds a special place in my heart. With its grandeur history, I created some of my own. Someone rightly said, if you have ever walked in Paris, you will see that Paris will forever walk in your memories.” The set of pictures also features snippets of her Instagram pictures from her last trip to Paris. Take a look at her pictures here:

Vaani further accessorised her look for the day in a black cap and white shoes. The actor wore her tresses open in wavy curls as she posed for the pictures. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Vaani aced the look in Paris.