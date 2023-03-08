Vaani Kapoor attends the Peter Dundas show at Paris Fashion Week in a jaw-dropping cut-out gown. See her glamorous pics

Bollywood stars took over the Paris Fashion Week and have since become the talk of the town. After Priyanka Chopra at the Valentino show and Deepika Padukone at Louis Vuitton's Fall 2023-24 collection, Vaani Kapoor attended the Peter Dundas Fall/Winter 2023 collection by the designer at the Paris Fashion Week. The star slipped into a glorious ivory gown by Peter Dundas for the occasion. It features strategically-placed cut-outs and should definitely inspire your party wardrobe this season.

Vaani Kapoor stuns in an ivory gown at the Peter Dundas show

On March 6, Vaani Kapoor attended the Peter Dundas show at the Paris Fashion Week. On Thursday, Vaani took to Instagram to share pictures from the occasion with the caption, "Dundas you beaut! What a show! [Star emoji] Pleasure to discover your world up close!! @peter_dundas @dundasworld #ParisFashionWeek #PFW." The post shows Vaani dressed in a jaw-dropping ivory creation by the designer, sitting in the front row with other A-listers, greeting the guests at the show, sharing a peck on the cheek with Peter Dundas, and a short clip from the Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Keep scrolling as we give you a download on Vaani's glamorous gown for the fashion show.

Regarding the design elements, Vaani Kapoor's ivory Peter Dundas gown features gold chain-link criss-cross straps, cut-outs on the front displaying her decolletage and toned midriff, gathered details, bodycon fitting enhancing her svelte frame, a wraparound silhouette, a thigh-high slit, and a floor-sweeping hem length.

Vaani accessorised the ivory gown with minimal accessories, including embellished clear-strap high heels, gold-toned hoop earrings, and statement rings. In the end, Vaani chose centre-parted open wavy tresses, subtle nude eye shadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, glossy nude pink lip shade, rouged cheekbones, beaming highlighter and dewy base for the glam picks.