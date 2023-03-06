Florence Pugh wows at Valentino's Paris Fashion Week show in see-through skirt, meets Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Actor Florence Pugh was among several A-list celebrities who attended Valentino's Fall 2023-2024 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week in Paris. Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli showcased their Autumn/Winter collection on Sunday evening (Monday IST). Florence arrived at the show dressed in one of the creations from the luxury fashion house and won the night by demonstrating how to slay barely-there glamour like a true fashion icon. She sat in the front row dressed in a grey embellished jumper with an embellished see-through skirt and even met Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Check out all the snippets from the show below.

(Also Read | Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas rules front row in hottest pink plunging-neck outfit at Valentino show in Paris)

Florence Pugh meets Priyanka and Nick, slays see-through fashion statement

Florence Pugh attends Valentino show at Paris Fashion Week(AP, Instagram)

On Monday (IST), Florence Pugh arrived at Valentino's Autumn Winter 2023-2024 show at the Paris Fashion Week. The Little Woman actor wowed the onlookers with her glamorous avatar in a see-through mesh skirt and grey jumper designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli. Soon, pictures and videos from the fashion show started taking over social media. A few snippets also showed Florence posing with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas outside the Valentino show venue. Keep scrolling as we give you a download on Florence's internet-breaking ensemble.

Florence Pugh, known for taking risks in fashion, wore a gorgeous outfit to the Valentino Paris Fashion Week show. Florence's grey jumper has a round neckline embellished in shimmering silver diamantes, full-length sleeves, a cropped midriff-baring hem, and a figure-skimming silhouette.

Florence wore it with an ivory see-through mesh skirt featuring a high-rise waistline, shimmering silver sequins and floral beaded embellishments, a floor-sweeping train on the back, and a bodycon fitting highlighting her frame. She wore the sheer skirt over a low-rise bikini bottom with high-leg cut-outs.

Florence glammed up the ensemble with killer high heels, a top handle embellished Valentino bag, diamond bracelets, statement rings, matching earrings, mauve lip shade, winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, feathered brows, rouged dewy base, a funky hairdo, and sharp contoured face.