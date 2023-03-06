Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas rules front row in hottest pink plunging-neck outfit at Valentino show in Paris

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer-actor husband, Nick Jonas, attended the Maison Valentino Fall 2023 show in Paris today (IST). Priyanka and Nick have been enjoying the week of fashion and fun during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. And on Monday (IST), the couple ruled the front row at the Valentino Autumn/Winter 2023 show, where creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli showcased his latest creations. While Priyanka embraced the hottest Valentino pink in a plunging neck ensemble, Nick complemented in a slate grey suit over a black top and boots. Keep scrolling to read all the details about their date night in Paris.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's date night in Paris at the Valentino show

On Sunday (Monday IST), Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out in style in Paris to attend the Valentino Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show. Celebrity stylist Law Roach styled Priyanka for the occasion. The paparazzi clicked the couple arriving for the event, populating the front row with their impeccable fashionable aura. The couple even served adorable PDA moments as they held each other's hands, with Nick never leaving Priyanka's side. Priyanka won the night in a Valentino bubble-gum pink ensemble featuring a plunging neckline to win over all other plunging necklines. And Nick looked dapper as always in a grey suit set.

Regarding Priyanka's hottest Valentino bubble-gum pink-coloured ensemble, it features a plunging neckline flaunting her décolletage, a Valentino logo print, full-length billowy sleeves, a figure-skimming silhouette accentuating her curves, a floor-length hem, long collars on the front, and an asymmetric design.

Priyanka styled the outfit with Valentino logo printed killer heeled boots, a handbag from the luxury label, dainty gold hoop earrings, statement rings, side-parted wavy locks, berry-toned glossy lip shade, winged eyeliner, subtle eye makeup, mascara on the lashes, rouged dewy skin, and feathered brows.

Meanwhile, Nick complemented Priyanka in a slate grey-coloured suit featuring a notch lapel blazer with a Valentino logo print, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and a tailored fitting. He paired it with a black Valentino logo-print top and a matching slate grey straight-fitted pants. Chunky Chelsea boots, a back-swept curly hairdo, and a trimmed beard rounded it off.