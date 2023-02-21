Priyanka Chopra rocks an orange outfit as she supports Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' Las Vegas show. See pics, videos

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended the Jonas Brothers' Las Vegas concert on Monday night. Several pictures and videos from the event showed Priyanka arriving at the venue dressed in an orange outfit, singing to Jonas Brothers' songs, dancing, cheering for her husband, Nick Jonas, and having a total blast. While the Jonas Brothers gave an incredible performance during their set, Priyanka's outfit for the concert stole the spotlight. It is a perfect date-night ensemble as it mixes chic and comfy vibes. It should definitely be on your mood board. Keep scrolling to see snippets from the show. (Also Read | When Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra served a risque statement in navel-grazing dress at Grammys red carpet)

Priyanka Chopra rocks an orange outfit at Jonas Brothers' concert

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra attended the Jonas Brothers' concert to support her husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. Fan pages posted videos and pictures of Priyanka enjoying the show, dressed in an orange ensemble. She chose a round-neck top and matching pants decked in feather details. The attire is perfect for date nights, brunch outings with your girlfriends or running errands on the weekends. Check out how Priyanka styled the look below.

Regarding the design elements, Priyanka's orange top features a round neckline, full-length sleeves, feather adornments in the same shade, and a figure-skimming silhouette accentuating her frame. She tucked the blouse inside pants featuring a high-rise waistline, pleats on the front and straight-fit legs to give her ensemble a chic look.

In the end, Priyanka styled the monotone outfit with minimal accessories, including gold earrings, rings and matching heels. Side-parted open silky tresses, dark berry-toned lip shade, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glowing blushed skin, feathered brows, and a hint of highlighter gave the finishing touch.

Earlier, Nick had posted pictures from the third night of the Las Vegas concert on Instagram. "Thank you for 3 incredible nights in Vegas! Safe travels to everyone heading back home. Next up...WINGS this Friday," he captioned the post. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy on January 15, 2022.