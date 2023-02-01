Loved Priyanka Chopra's brown dress for Hollywood Walk Of Fame event with Malti Marie, Nick Jonas? Here's what it costs

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas officially revealed their baby daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas's face to the world for the first time on Tuesday (IST). The couple stepped out in Los Angeles, California, to attend the Hollywood Walk OF Fame event where the Jonas Brothers received their star. Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, and other members of their family accompanied Priyanka and Nick to the occasion. Priyanka chose a fitted brown dress to support and cheer for her husband, and we have found where you can get the exact look. Keep scrolling to know all the details. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra stuns with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and family as Jonas Brothers get a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame)

What is the price of Priyanka Chopra's dress?

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra arrived at the Hollywood Walk Of Fame with her daughter Malti Marie, husband Nick Jonas and their family. The paparazzi clicked the star in a brown bodycon ensemble, looking gorgeous as ever. The midi dress is from the label Paris Georgia and is called the Draped Jersey Dress Cocoa. If you wish to add it to your collection, it will cost you ₹43,032 (NZD 820).

The price of the dress Priyanka Chopra wore to Hollywood Walk Of Fame. (parisgeorgia.com)

Regarding the design details, Priyanka Chopra's fitted knit dress comes in a dark cocoa brown shade featuring a subtle cowl neckline, asymmetric gathered draping around the hip, full-length sleeves, bodycon silhouette accentuating curves, and a midi-length hemline.

Priyanka styled the midi dress with a red faux leather jacket draped on her shoulders. It has wide collars, an open front, and a long length. For the accessories, she chose tinted Miu Miu sunglasses, double hoop earrings, a padded shoulder bag, a diamond ring, and pointed high-heel printed stilettos.

Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas with their family members. (Reuters, AP)

In the end, Priyanka chose subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, berry-toned lip shade, feathered brows, blushed cheekbones, matte base, and side-parted open wavy tresses for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child via a surrogate in January last year. The couple got married in Rajasthan in December 2018.