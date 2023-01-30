Priyanka Chopra's siren eyes with skirt-blouse for partying with Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum is curing our Monday blues

Actor Priyanka Chopra got together with Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba, Heidi Klum and Rita Wilson at Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th-anniversary party last night. On Monday (IST), Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to share a few pictures from the occasion. One selfie shows Priyanka, Sofia, Heidi and Jessica in one frame, and another click shows Priyanka giving a sneak peek of her fit while standing inside her closet. Apart from her blingy attire, Priyanka's siren eyes for the event stole the show for us and cured our Monday blues. Keep scrolling to read our download on her styling choice. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra stuns in chic formal wear to meet SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani during RRR screening event: All pics)

Priyanka Chopra's new take on the viral siren eyes

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra dropped several pictures from her night out on Instagram. The actor partied with her celebrity friends, including Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba, Heidi Klum and Rita Wilson. For the occasion, Priyanka chose a sequin embellished skirt and blouse from the shelves of the label Elie Saab. She styled the coordinated set with a matching jacket, stylish accessories and the viral siren eye makeup that took over social media in 2022. She gave a colourful take on the glam trend and won the night. Check out the pictures below.

Coming to Priyanka's shimmering eye makeup, the actor chose subtle smoky eye shadow, smudged blue winged eyeliner covering the eyelids, and heavy mascara on the lashes. Side-parted open wavy tresses, feathered eyebrows, glossy mauve lip shade, rouged cheeks, glowing base, light contouring and a hint of highlighted rounded off the glam picks.

Priyanka's fit for the night featured a blouse with a collared neckline, front button closures, and green and pink sequin embroidery on a black backdrop. She styled it with a tulle skirt decked with similar embellishments, pleats, a flowy silhouette and a midi-length hem. Lastly, a matching jacket with balloon sleeves, an open front and a baggy fit rounded it all off.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has multiple projects lined up for release. She Russo Brothers' Citadel with Richard Madden, Love Again opposite Sam Heughan and Ending Things.