Priyanka Chopra stuns in chic formal wear to meet SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani during RRR screening event: All pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently attended a screening event for SS Rajamouli's film RRR. The star also gave a shoutout to the film's cast and makers on her Instagram stories by sharing pictures from the occasion with the caption, "Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film's journey. Good luck and congratulations @RRRmovie." She also mentioned "@ssrajamouli garu, @mmkeeravani garu, @alwaysramcharan, @jrntr, @aliaabhatt, @ajaydevgn, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose and Rahul Siplu" in the post. Priyanka's post comes after RRR won a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song with Naatu Naatu. (Also Read | Golden Globe Awards 2023: Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli bring a touch of India, Jr NTR looks dapper in black on red carpet)

Priyanka Chopra stuns in chic formal wear

On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from the RRR screening event on Instagram. The snippets featured Priyanka posing with SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani on stage and after the screening. Priyanka chose chic formal attire for the occasion and looked incredible. She chose a black turtleneck sweater - styled with a matching blazer and tan-coloured pants. Her ensemble is a must-have in your office wear wardrobe and could also turn into a fun evening wear or date-night look with the appropriate styling. Check out Priyanka's pictures below to see how she styled the ensemble.

Priyanka's blazer comes with notch-lapel collars, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, front button closures, and tailored fitting. She wore it over the black turtleneck sweater and tan pants featuring a high-rise waist and straight-fit flared hems.

Priyanka teamed the formal attire with black pointed-heeled boots, and for the glam picks, the actor chose plum lip shade, blushed cheekbones, glowing skin, light contouring, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows and sleek eyeliner. Lastly, centre-parted open shoulder-length locks rounded it all off.

Meanwhile, Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani and Rahul Sipligunj won the Golden Globe Awards for their song Naatu Naatu, beating singers Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift. RRR also bagged the best feature film in a foreign language and the best song awards at the 28th Annual Critics' Choice Award.