Vaani Kapoor decks up in tones of nature, slays casual fashion goals

Vaani Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us how to deck up in festive colours and ensuring that the limelight never leaves the side, to being the boss babe in formal pantsuits – Vaani can do it all. The actor is known for her sartorial sense of fashion, and she always ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Vaani's fashion diaries are replete with fashion statements, and we are always referring to her social media handles to upgrade our fashion game.

Vaani, on Monday, drove our blues far away with a set of pictures of herself looking ravishing as ever in a casual attire. Vaani's fashion diaries are drool worthy and she added a fresh set of pictures to the same. Decking up in a neon yellow slip dress, Vaani gave us all kinds of fashion inspo to refer to for the start of the week. Vaani's slip neon yellow dress came with a plunging neckline, bodycon details and a thigh high slit at the back. The attire hugged Vaani’s shape and showed off her curves perfectly. Take a look at her ensemble here.

“Dressed in solidarity with nature,” Vaani captioned her pictures. In a garden of sorts, Vaani posed for multiple pictures like a diva and walked right into our hearts. Vaani further accessorised her look for the day in silver stilettos and silver hoop earrings. The actor wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. In minimal makeup, Vaani complemented her attire for the day. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.