Shilpa Shetty is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual attires to showing us how to deck up in festive ensembles and ruling the hearts of her fans, to looking like a boss babe in formal power suits, Shilpa can do it all. The actor keeps inspiring her fans through her fashion diaries and her yoga videos. Shilpa, who is also a health enthusiast, keeps her fans updated with her workout routines as well. The actor’s sense of sartorial fashion is loved for all the obvious reasons. Shilpa Shetty, in this ensemble, is ruling fashion lovers’ hearts(Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty with Shamita Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, other stars ring in Diwali

Shilpa, a day back, attended the show done by Jay Shetty, as part of his world tour in India. Jay Shetty is an author and a motivational speaker, known for inspiring people all throughout the world. Shilpa was one of the special guests at Jay Shetty’s show and she ensured to make her fans drool with her sense of fashion and her personality. Shilpa, for the show, picked a stylish ensemble and made fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Playing muse to fashion designer duo Shiva and Narresh, Shilpa picked a white and blue ensemble for the show. The actor looked every bit gorgeous in a blue bralette teamed with a white see-through mesh top featuring full sleeves and minimal patterns throughout. She further teamed her attire with a pleated bright blue skirt with an asymmetrical hemline and a dramatic silver buckle at the waist, adding to more bling. Take a look at her pictures here.

Shilpa further accessorised her look for the day in a minimal neck choker from the shelves of Outhouse Jewellery. In bright hot pink stilettos, Shilpa completed her look for the day. Styled by fashion stylist Chandani Mehta, Shilpa wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part and decked up in silver eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON