Shilpa Shetty with Shamita Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh and other stars ring in Diwali with grand party: All pics, videos

In the past few days, the who's who of Bollywood - from Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Manish Malhotra to Bhumi Pednekar - have hosted grand Diwali parties at their residences in Mumbai. Last night, Shilpa Shetty also threw a pre-Diwali get-together for her close friends in the industry. The guest list includes stars like Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty, Sonu Sood and his wife, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Kartik Aaryan, Sophie Choudry, Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, Rohini Iyer, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and a few more stars. They all donned stunning ethnic ensembles for the occasion. Check out pictures and videos from the event inside.

Who wore what at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty draped herself in an exquisite blush pink saree and a strappy blouse for her Diwali bash last night. She wore the sequinned six yards in the traditional style, letting the feather-embellished pallu graze the floor. A gorgeous diamond and ruby necklace, matching earrings, bangles, rings, centre-parted open tresses and statement bold makeup took the style quotient up by a notch. Lastly, we have to say that the host stole the show with her modern ethnic look. (Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar with Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan, Rakul Preet Singh wins the traditional fashion game at her Diwali party)

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty attends Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa's sister, Shamita Shetty, looked gorgeous in an all-black ensemble decorated with gold palm prints for the Diwali party. Her outfit features a one-shoulder cropped blouse and matching palazzo pants styled with gold earrings, bangles, a centre-parted braided bun, red lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and glowing skin.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh attends Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash with Jackky Bhagnani. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Preet Singh attended Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash with her producer-boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani. The couple posed adorably for the paparazzi, dressed in ethnic ensembles. While Rakul wore a blush pink and gold motif-adorned lehenga and strappy blouse set completed with a dupatta, Jackky complemented her in a black bandhgala kurta and pants set. Lastly, Rakul styled her outfit with statement earrings and a messy bun.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor looked classy as ever in a classic white embroidered sherwani he paired with a sleek Nehru jacket. He styled his ethnic ensemble with white sneakers.

Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry clicked at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sophie Choudry donned a jaw-dropping avatar for Shilpa's Diwali party by mixing modern and traditional elements. She wore an embellished deep-neck bralette paired with sharara pants and a zari dupatta. The bottoms and the dupatta came heavily embroidered in intricate applique work.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Nushrratt Bharuccha's classy and chic ensemble is the perfect festive pick for the effortless diva inside of you. She wore a sleeveless bralette decorated with colourful diamantes. A set of ivory embellished sharara pants and a sheer open cape-style jacket completed her look. She rounded it all off with a box clutch, emerald necklace, and earrings.

Ekta Kapoor, Sonu Sood and Manish Malhotra

Ekta Kapoor, Sonu Sood and Manish Malhotra at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ekta Kapoor, Sonu Sood and fashion designer Manish Malhotra also attended Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party. While Sonu Sood and Manish Malhotra donned classy sherwanis for the occasion, Ekta chose a quirky look in a multi-coloured patchwork anarkali suit set.