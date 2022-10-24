Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Shilpa Shetty with Shamita Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh and other stars ring in Diwali with grand party: All pics, videos

Shilpa Shetty with Shamita Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh and other stars ring in Diwali with grand party: All pics, videos

fashion
Published on Oct 24, 2022 11:50 AM IST

Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party: Shilpa Shetty hosted a grand Diwali party last night at her residence. Many celebrities attended the bash, including her sister Shamita Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh with Jackky Bhagnani, Ekta Kapoor, Sonu Sood, and a few more stars. Check out their pictures.

Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani pose for the paparazzi.
Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani pose for the paparazzi.
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

In the past few days, the who's who of Bollywood - from Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Manish Malhotra to Bhumi Pednekar - have hosted grand Diwali parties at their residences in Mumbai. Last night, Shilpa Shetty also threw a pre-Diwali get-together for her close friends in the industry. The guest list includes stars like Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty, Sonu Sood and his wife, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Kartik Aaryan, Sophie Choudry, Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, Rohini Iyer, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and a few more stars. They all donned stunning ethnic ensembles for the occasion. Check out pictures and videos from the event inside.

Who wore what at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty draped herself in an exquisite blush pink saree and a strappy blouse for her Diwali bash last night. She wore the sequinned six yards in the traditional style, letting the feather-embellished pallu graze the floor. A gorgeous diamond and ruby necklace, matching earrings, bangles, rings, centre-parted open tresses and statement bold makeup took the style quotient up by a notch. Lastly, we have to say that the host stole the show with her modern ethnic look. (Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar with Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan, Rakul Preet Singh wins the traditional fashion game at her Diwali party)

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty attends Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Shamita Shetty attends Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa's sister, Shamita Shetty, looked gorgeous in an all-black ensemble decorated with gold palm prints for the Diwali party. Her outfit features a one-shoulder cropped blouse and matching palazzo pants styled with gold earrings, bangles, a centre-parted braided bun, red lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and glowing skin.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh attends Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash with Jackky Bhagnani. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Rakul Preet Singh attends Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash with Jackky Bhagnani. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Preet Singh attended Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash with her producer-boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani. The couple posed adorably for the paparazzi, dressed in ethnic ensembles. While Rakul wore a blush pink and gold motif-adorned lehenga and strappy blouse set completed with a dupatta, Jackky complemented her in a black bandhgala kurta and pants set. Lastly, Rakul styled her outfit with statement earrings and a messy bun.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor looked classy as ever in a classic white embroidered sherwani he paired with a sleek Nehru jacket. He styled his ethnic ensemble with white sneakers.

Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry clicked at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Sophie Choudry clicked at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sophie Choudry donned a jaw-dropping avatar for Shilpa's Diwali party by mixing modern and traditional elements. She wore an embellished deep-neck bralette paired with sharara pants and a zari dupatta. The bottoms and the dupatta came heavily embroidered in intricate applique work.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Nushrratt Bharuccha at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Nushrratt Bharuccha's classy and chic ensemble is the perfect festive pick for the effortless diva inside of you. She wore a sleeveless bralette decorated with colourful diamantes. A set of ivory embellished sharara pants and a sheer open cape-style jacket completed her look. She rounded it all off with a box clutch, emerald necklace, and earrings.

Ekta Kapoor, Sonu Sood and Manish Malhotra

Ekta Kapoor, Sonu Sood and Manish Malhotra at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Ekta Kapoor, Sonu Sood and Manish Malhotra at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ekta Kapoor, Sonu Sood and fashion designer Manish Malhotra also attended Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party. While Sonu Sood and Manish Malhotra donned classy sherwanis for the occasion, Ekta chose a quirky look in a multi-coloured patchwork anarkali suit set.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shilpa shetty shilpa shetty kundra shamita shetty rakul preet rakul preet singh diwali + 4 more
shilpa shetty shilpa shetty kundra shamita shetty rakul preet rakul preet singh diwali + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out