Chhath Puja 2022: Find out the sunset time in Indian cities for giving Arghya to setting sun; Patna, Delhi and more

Chhathh Puja is being marked with much pomp across many states today. This auspicious four-day Hindu festival began on October 28 with Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna on October 29. Today, October 30, devotees of Chhathi Maiya and Lord Surya (Sun God) are marking Chhath Puja, also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath. Devotees, especially women, began the arduous 36-hour-long fasting for Chhath last evening after completing Kharna rituals.

The vratis (people who observe fasts) will offer Arghya (offerings) to the setting sun with their families while standing in holy water during the Chhath Mahaparv celebrations. Therefore, it is vital to know the sunset time in your area. So, we decided to list the exact sunset time in several Indian cities, including Patna (Bihar), Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and more. Keep scrolling to take a look. (Also Read | Chhath Puja 2022 Sandhya Arghya Date and Time: Puja timing, rituals and more)

Sunset time in different Indian cities on Chhath Puja 2022:

According to Drik Panchang, the sunset on Chhath Puja will take place at 06:03 pm, and the Shashthi tithi will begin at 05:49 am on October 30 and end at 03:27 am on October 31. Here's a list of sunset timing in various cities across the country.

New Delhi: 05:38 pm

Patna: 5:10 pm

Gaya: 05:11 pm

Jaipur: 05:46 pm

Bhagalpur: 05:03 pm

Noida: 5:37 pm

Mumbai: 06:06 pm

Darbhanga: 05:06 pm

Bengaluru: 05:54 pm

Bhopal: 05:43 pm

Raipur: 05:29 pm

Samastipur: 05:07 pm

Aurangabad: 05:14 pm

Hyderabad: 05:46 pm

Chennai: 05:43 pm

Kolkata: 05:00 pm

Lucknow: 05:25 pm

Chandigarh: 05:37 pm

Bhubaneswar: 05:13 pm

Shimla: 05:35 pm

Dehradun: 05:32 pm

Ranchi: 05:12 pm

Pune: 06:03 pm

Meanwhile, Chhathi Maiya, the Goddess of the Chhath Puja festival, is the mother Goddess who provides strength and support to the poor. Devotees also pray to the Sun God because he is known as the God of energy and life force. Chhath Puja is done to ask for the blessings of well-being, prosperity and progress for one's family and children.