Chhath Puja 2022 Calendar: When is Chhath Puja? Know all about the correct dates for 4 days of Chhath celebrations

The auspicious four-day Hindu festival of Chhath Puja, also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath, is right around the corner. People worship the Sun God, Lord Surya, during the four days of Chathh, as he is known as the God of energy and life force. They also worship Chhathi Maiya and offer Arghya to both deities. On this day, women observe a 36-hour waterless fast. Devotees pray to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya for the well-being, prosperity and progress of their children and family. The festival is marked majorly in Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Chhathh Puja celebrations are spread over four days, beginning with Nahay Khay and ending with Usha Arghya. Chhath falls on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla and is marked six days after Diwali. According to Drik Panchang, Chhath Puja will fall on October 30 this year. The sunrise will happen at 06:43 am and the sunset at 06:03 pm. Additionally, the Shashthi tithi will begin at 05:49 am on October 30 and end at 03:27 am on October 31. Read on to know when is Chhath Puja and the exact dates of the four days of this festival.

Four Days of Chhath Puja 2022 Calendar - Dates

Nahay Khay - October 28 (Sunrise at 06:42 am; Sunset at 06:04 pm)

Chhath Puja celebrations begin on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. This day is known as Nahay Khay, and devotees take a holy dip in a water body, especially in the river Ganga. Women who observe Chhath eat only a single meal on this day. People also clean their homes.

Kharna - October 29 (Sunrise at 06:43 am; Sunset at 06:04 pm)

The second day is known as Kharna, and women observe a fast without drinking a single drop of water from sunrise to sunset. The fast is broken just after sunset after making food offerings to the Sun God. Later, women begin fasting for the third day after having the second-day prasad.

Chhath Puja - October 30 (Sunrise at 06:43 am; Sunset at 06:03 pm)

On the occasion of Chhath Puja, women observe a fast for the full day without drinking a single drop of water. The main ritual involves offering Arghya to the setting Sun with the entire family. It is the only time of the year when Arghya is given to the setting Sun.

Usha Arghya - October 31 (Sunrise at 06:44 am; Sunset at 06:02 pm)

On the fourth and final day of Chhath, Arghya is given to the rising Sun. On this day, devotees stand in the water before sunrise to see the Sun God and give him offerings. This day is called Usha Arghya. The 36 hours long fast is broken after giving Arghya to the Sun.