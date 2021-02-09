Teddy bears are the warmest and most comforting soft toys to ever exist and that is why they have their own day during the Valentine's week. Now that we are done with Rose day, Propose Day and Chocolate Day, it is time to celebrate the one day that is all about cuddly hugs and the warmth of love.

In order to make this day more special, we will be sharing a few quotes, images and WhatsApp messages that you can forward to your loved ones and make them blush. Check them out:

*The soft cuddly teddy is there to show, I will always be there for you. This you should know. Happy Teddy Day!

*I am gifting you this teddy so that whenever you look at it you would miss me. Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy Day wishes

*Teddies are just another reason, just another way to say I care and I will be there forever. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

*A lovely teddy bear for the most lovable person in my life! Happy Teddy Bear day!

Teddy Day wishes

*Just a message to tell you are 'bear'y nice. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

﻿*Who said teddies aren't real... just look at you!!... You are the most lovable teddy! Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy Day wishes

*Hope the teddy bear I am sending makes you smile, in your low moments! Happy teddy day my love!

*On this Teddy Bear Day, accept this message as my promise to be your cuddly bear for lifetime with unlimited supply of hugs and kisses. Happy Teddy Day, baby!

Teddy Day wishes

*On this special Valentine week and on this adorable Teddy Day, I want to confess my love for you sweetheart. There never was, there never is, and there never will be another one in my life besides you! Happy Teddy Day

*There is only one person in the whole world who can give competition to teddy bears in terms of cuteness and it is you my love. Happy Teddy Day!!

Teddy Day wishes

*Every day is a teddy day for me, when I am with you, but yet its worthy to celebrate, and the only reason is you, love! Happy Teddy Day 2021!

