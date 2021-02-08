Wondering how to express all those loved-up feelings in words? How to exactly tell your partner that they are as sweet as chocolates and how much they mean to you? Fret not, we got you covered. Now that Rose Day and Propose Day are gone, it is time for the sweetest day of the week - Chocolate Day. You might have been making your bae feel special, but you can up your game now, especially, on chocolate day.

Make your loved one feel special by giving them chocolates and along with that, write sweet nothings for your favourite person and see them blush. Chocolate day is only a few hours away, so we thought we would share with you some quotes, WhatsApp messages, wishes and images which you can forward to your special someone. Check them out:

*A day without a chocolate is a day without sunshine. Life without chocolate is like an ocean without water. Just like I am without you!!! Happy Chocolate Day!

*Anyone can catch one’s eye but it takes a special someone to capture your heart and soul and for me that special someone is YOU. Happy Chocolate Day!

*All you need is love but a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt. Happy Chocolate Day

*When we don't have the words chocolate can speak volumes. - Joan Bauer

*Do you know why couples give chocolate to each other on Chocolate Day? To add and maintain sweetness in their relationships...Happy Chocolate Day girlfriend!

*Money cannot buy happiness but it can buy chocolate, which is pretty much the same thing. Happy Chocolate Day!

*I know you love chocolates more than me. So, sending the same before coming. Happy Chocolate Day, love you!

*Hey, it’s chocolate Day and just the right time to tell you that I simply love sharing everything with you.





*Lovely chocolate and lovely you and lovely are the things you do, but the loveliest is the friendship of the two one is me and the other is you.

﻿*Happy Chocolate Day to my sweetheart who is sweeter than chocolate.. Love you!

*Chocolate says I’m sorry and I love you much better than words. Happy Chocolate Day!

*I searched for the sweetest chocolate on Earth but then I realized that nothing can be sweeter than you. I Love You. Happy Chocolate Day!