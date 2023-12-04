Complex post-traumatic stress disorder is the condition where a person experiences the symptoms of PTSD along with additional symptoms such as severe difficulty in controlling their emotions and feeling a sense of distrust for the world. Complex PTSD also causes people to respond to trauma situations in an extreme manner. Shame-based trauma responses in the case of Complex PTSD can depend on the past experiences of the person concerned. "The walk of recovery. Building self-esteem when you have C-PTSD is a layered process. It's not just about feeling good in the moment; it's about creating a strong foundation for long-term emotional well-being," wrote Therapist Linda Meredith. Here are four shame-based trauma responses seen in people suffering with Complex PTSD: 4 shame-based trauma responses seen in Complex PTSD(Shutterstock)

Over-apologising: Often Complex PTSD happens to people who have dealt with situations and experiences where they have been treated like a scapegoat. This further makes them use the survival skill of over-apologising and avoiding conflict at any cost. They feel that staying away from arguments will make people like them and this can protect them.

Over-trusting: People with Complex PTSD keep believing that people will love and care for them. Hence, they become vulnerable and emotionally connected to everyone. This further sets them up for heartbreak when they realise that they have been betrayed.

Over-thinking: The cycle of thinking of the past trauma and trying to connect the dots with the present happenings keep people with Complex PTSD in a constant loop of thought. This further causes anxiety and depression as they try to unravel the happenings and think of the worst-case scenarios. This can mentally and emotionally drain them as well.

Over-sharing: People with Complex PTSD try to fast track intimacy and emotional connection by over-sharing information and connect based on trauma. Sometimes, over-sharing is done to push people away as well.