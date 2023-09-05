Complex trauma refers to the psychological condition when a person is repeatedly exposed to conditions of painful experiences, in childhood or in adulthood. Explaining this, Therapist Maythal Eshaghian wrote, "Unlike a single traumatic event, complex trauma involves a series of traumatic incidents or an ongoing pattern of trauma, often involving interpersonal relationships and a lack of safety or support. Complex trauma often stems from experiences of childhood emotional neglect, a lack of acceptance, or love from a parental figure. In response to these adverse conditions, individuals may develop a false self as a survival mechanism. This false self is created to seek connection and safety, but it can result in a fragmented sense of identity. Healing from complex trauma involves rebuilding one’s genuine identity and addressing the emotional wounds caused by these early experiences." The hardest parts of healing complex trauma: Therapist explains(Pexels)

The Therapist further explained that when a person faces emotional neglect for a prolonged time, they start to believe that their emotions are not important – this guilt further transcends from childhood to adulthood and become an important element for complex trauma. Maythal Eshaghian addressed the hardest parts of healing from complex trauma:

Dealing with grief: One of the primary things of dealing with complex trauma is understanding grief and how it is affecting us. Grief goes through stages – denial, anger, bargaining, depression and then acceptance. This can also change family dynamics and adult relationships.

Developing awareness: having a more objective view on the patterns of behavior and the way we are feeling. This process involves feeling a sense of anger and frustration and can change the way we look at others.

Building your sense of self: Complex trauma can impact the sense of identity. Building a sense of identity and self-worth from scratch helps in knowing that we can trust ourselves.

Accepting the truth: Conflicting emotions often stop us from seeing what is right in front of our eyes. One of the hardest parts of healing from complex trauma is accepting the truth.

