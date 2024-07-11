Dengue: How it can affect your brain and the nervous system

Dengue fever is on the rise and is becoming a pressing health concern. A few days back, Delhi reported 246 Dengue cases, while Bengaluru reported its second suspected Dengue-related death. It is a mosquito-borne disease that starts within a time span of three days to two weeks after the infection. The most common symptoms of Dengue are high fever, body rashes, vomiting, headache, muscle and joint pain. The female mosquitoes of the Aedes genus are responsible for spreading this infection. When not treated in time, dengue fever can turn fatal. The most common symptoms of Dengue are high fever, body rashes, vomiting, headache, muscle and joint pain.(HT Photo)

Dengue fever can severely affect the brain and nervous system. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Pooja Anand, Associate Consultant, Neurology, Paras Health, Gurugram shared how the mosquito-borne disease can have significant impact.

Brain and nerve problems:

Dengue can lead to encephalitis (brain inflammation), meningitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord coverings), and myelitis (spinal cord inflammation). These conditions are characterised by severe headaches, confusion, paralysis of body, seizures, and even coma.

Dengue encephalopathy:

When the brain is affected by the dengue virus or the body's immune response, Dengue Encephalopathy can arise. Symptoms include changes in mental state, unusual behavior, and unconsciousness.

Nerve damage:

Dengue can trigger Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) - an autoimmune disorder where the immune system attacks the nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, paralysis, and potentially life-threatening breathing difficulties.

Virus and immune response:

The Dengue virus can directly infect the nervous system, causing inflammation and nerve damage. The immune response to the virus can trigger various secondary demyelinating disorders in the brain and can also lead to excessive inflammation, resulting in neurological symptoms.

Stroke risk:

Dengue increases the risk of strokes due to bleeding (hemorrhagic stroke) or blood clots (ischemic stroke). This risk is heightened because dengue affects blood vessels and the blood's ability to clot.

“Awareness of the neurological risks of dengue is vital. Preventive measures include controlling mosquitoes, using protective clothing and repellents, and eliminating standing water where mosquitoes breed,” Dr Pooja Anand added.