Dengue fever precautions: Ways to prevent mosquito breeding in and around your home

Dengue fever is rising in many parts of the country and it is a concerning health issue. Bengaluru reported its second suspected dengue death a day ago. Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease that starts around three to fourteen days after the start of the infection. The most common symptoms of Dengue fever are vomiting, high fever, muscle and joint pain, body rashes and headache. When not treated properly in time, dengue fever can turn fatal. Dengue fever is spread by many species of female mosquitoes of the Aedes Genus. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant and dirty water. When we take proper precautions, we can prevent the spread of dengue fever and keep ourselves safe. Here are a few precautionary measures we can take. When not treated properly in time, dengue fever can turn fatal. (HT Photos)

Remove standing water:

Standing water is the perfect breeding space for mosquitoes, which can further carry the dengue virus and infect people around. It is important to keep an eye out for any kind of stagnant water near us, and ensure that we remove it for our own safety.

Empty unused water containers:

When water containers are left open in an open space, it can collect water during the rains and turn into breeding grounds for mosquitoes. We should be conscious of unused water containers around us and empty them regularly.

Keep drains clean and clear:

We should take care of the drainage system around our house and regularly ensure to clean and clear them of waste. We can also call the concerned authorities and clean the drains around us, especially during the monsoon season, when drains tend to overflow.

Use mosquito repellents:

In case we see a surge of mosquitoes around us, we should use proper mosquito repellents and try to keep ourselves safe.

Home mosquito control:

We can call the home mosquito control to get rid of mosquitoes effectively. We should ensure to keep our home safe of dengue virus and other infections, especially during the monsoon season.