Doctor shares vital tips for parents to help your children beat the summer heat

Taking care of kids can be overwhelming during summer and parents are often looking for methods to keep the children cool and happy during the scorching heat. This is because babies and children can fall ill during summer as they are susceptible to many summer health problems such as dehydration, heatstroke, gases, acidity, diarrhoea, sunburn and exhaustion leaving them irritable and uncomfortable.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vrushali Bichkar, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist at Motherhood Hospital in Pune's Lullanagar, advised that parents should not panic and need to take enough care of their children. He suggested some tips to help your children beat the summer heat:

1. Dress appropriately - Dress the baby or child in loose-fitting, lightweight garments made from cotton, which absorbs perspiration. Avoid using layers of cloth when it comes to your babies. Overheating is associated with sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), a fatal sleeping disorder.

2. Maintain proper room temperature - The baby/child’s room shouldn’t be too hot or too cold. If you are using an AC, don’t take the child in that room immediately after bathing him/her as they can catch a cold. Also, the room should have good ventilation. If necessary, use window shades in the kid’s room. Use 100% soft cotton sheets for the baby or children while sleeping. Avoid leaving the windows open during the day. Do not leave the baby or the child unattended in the pool, bathtub, or car. It will also be imperative for the parents to make sure that they don’t venture out with their children from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm as the temperature is extremely hot at that time. In case, you have to take children out of the house then make them wear caps.

3. Keep the baby/child hydrated enough - The baby or child will tend to lose fluids due to perspiration in hot weather. The warning signs of dehydration are restlessness and rapid breathing. Hence, those babies under 6 months should be frequently breastfed and younger children need to have enough water and other hydration fluids such as buttermilk, lemon water, or even coconut water.

4. Use sunscreen - Only after consulting the doctor. Do not use any products without the doctor’s recommendation.

5. Diet - In the case of children, give them healthy foods. Try to avoid the junk, processed, oily, and canned foods. Be careful while giving ice cream or cold drinks as they can invite cold and cough.