Holi 2024: How to get over Bhang hangover; expert tips inside

Holi 2024: The festival of colours is around the corner and we cannot wait for it to come, already. Every year, Holi is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Holi celebrates the eternal love and union of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. Holi also celebrates the victory of Lord Vishnu over Hiranyakashipu, emphasising that goodness always wins over evil. This year, Holi will be observed on March 25. The day before Holi is celebrated as Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan. A number of rituals and traditions are followed all across India on the day of Holi. While Vrindavan celebrates Phoolwali Holi, the towns of Barnsana and Nandgaon celebrate Lathmar Holi. One of the main attractions of Holi is Bhang. Often the ground paste of leaves and flowers of the female cannabis plant is mixed in thandai for its euphoric effect. (Unsplash)

A range of snacks and drinks are prepared during Holi to be relished with friends and family. From gujia to rasmalai to namakpare, Holi snacks are colourful, crunchy and delicious in nature. Thandai rules the drink table – the tasty mixture of milk, spices and sweeteners. One of the main attractions of Holi is Bhang. Often the ground paste of leaves and flowers of the female cannabis plant is mixed in thandai for its euphoric effect. However, it also comes with its share of hangover the next morning, after the effect starts to wear off.

Dr. Suchismitha Rajamanya, Lead Consultant & HOD - Internal Medicine, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru spoke to HT Lifestyle and shared a few expert inputs on how we can get rid of Bhang hangover.

Tips to get rid of Bhang hangover

Hydrate the body: Hydration is essential for dealing with a Bhang hangover during Holi. Drink plenty of water to remove toxins and rehydrate your body.

Consume coconut water: Consuming electrolyte-rich fluids, such as coconut water can aid in replacing lost nutrients.

A balanced diet: Eating a well-balanced meal rich in carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats will help regulate blood sugar and reduce nausea.

Herbal teas and rest: Herbal teas, such as ginger or peppermint, help relax and relieve stomach discomfort. Resting in a calm, dark place can also help your body heal.

Limit alcohol intake: To avoid worsening symptoms, limit your alcohol and bhang consumption. If symptoms persist or worsen, seek medical assistance right away.