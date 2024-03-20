Holi 2024: Why people consume Bhang on Holi, a look at the tradition

Holi 2024: The festival of colours is around the corner and we cannot wait for it already. Every year, Holi is observed with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. The streets are decked up and people smear colours on each other's faces. Holi is the celebration of the timeless love and union of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. It also celebrates the triumph of Lord Vishnu over Hiranyakashipu, reinstating that goodness always wins over evil. Holi, for this year, will be observed on March 25. The day before Holi is celebrated as Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan. Also known as thandai, bhang is a drink made with a paste obtained from the leaves and flowers of the female cannabis plant, which is then mixed with milk, spices and sweets. (Shutterstock)

On the auspicious day of Holi, a lot of traditions are observed in various parts of the country. Lathmar Holi is observed in Nandgaon and Barsana – two towns near to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Holi-special snacks and drinks are prepared at home which are enjoyed with family and friends. One of the most special drinks prepared on Holi is Bhang. Also known as thandai, bhang is a drink made with a paste obtained from the leaves and flowers of the female cannabis plant, which is then mixed with milk, spices and sweets.

Why do people consume bhang on Holi?

The tradition of consuming bhang on Holi dates back to ancient times. It is believed that Lord Shiva consumed bhang and it was one of his favourite drinks. Bhang is consumed during Holi by people for its euphoric effects. However, bhang also has its health benefits. It has medicinal benefits and is known to have a calming effect on the mind and body. It also relieves the body of anxiety and stress. It helps in boosting digestion and alleviating signs of pain and inflammation. Consuming bhang helps in boosting immunity of the body as well. However, one should be mindful of the amount of bhang that should be consumed.