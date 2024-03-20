 Holi 2024: Why people consume Bhang on Holi, a look at the tradition - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Holi 2024: Why people consume Bhang on Holi, a look at the tradition

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Mar 20, 2024 01:27 PM IST

Holi 2024: Consuming bhang has been an integral part of Holi festivities since ancient times. Here's why.

Holi 2024: The festival of colours is around the corner and we cannot wait for it already. Every year, Holi is observed with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. The streets are decked up and people smear colours on each other's faces. Holi is the celebration of the timeless love and union of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. It also celebrates the triumph of Lord Vishnu over Hiranyakashipu, reinstating that goodness always wins over evil. Holi, for this year, will be observed on March 25. The day before Holi is celebrated as Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan.

Also known as thandai, bhang is a drink made with a paste obtained from the leaves and flowers of the female cannabis plant, which is then mixed with milk, spices and sweets. (Shutterstock)
Also known as thandai, bhang is a drink made with a paste obtained from the leaves and flowers of the female cannabis plant, which is then mixed with milk, spices and sweets. (Shutterstock)

On the auspicious day of Holi, a lot of traditions are observed in various parts of the country. Lathmar Holi is observed in Nandgaon and Barsana – two towns near to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Holi-special snacks and drinks are prepared at home which are enjoyed with family and friends. One of the most special drinks prepared on Holi is Bhang. Also known as thandai, bhang is a drink made with a paste obtained from the leaves and flowers of the female cannabis plant, which is then mixed with milk, spices and sweets.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ: Phoolwali Holi 2024 at Vrindavan: When and how it is played; know history, significance, unique story of the tradition

Why do people consume bhang on Holi?

The tradition of consuming bhang on Holi dates back to ancient times. It is believed that Lord Shiva consumed bhang and it was one of his favourite drinks. Bhang is consumed during Holi by people for its euphoric effects. However, bhang also has its health benefits. It has medicinal benefits and is known to have a calming effect on the mind and body. It also relieves the body of anxiety and stress. It helps in boosting digestion and alleviating signs of pain and inflammation. Consuming bhang helps in boosting immunity of the body as well. However, one should be mindful of the amount of bhang that should be consumed.

Oscars 2024: Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Holi 2024: Why people consume Bhang on Holi, a look at the tradition
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On