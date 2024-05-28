How many lychees can you eat in a day to avoid weight gain? Amazing benefits of the fruit; best time to eat it

If there is any summer fruit that can compete with mango's heavenly taste, it's lychee. Many of us have childhood memories of sitting together with cousins and peeling litchis and enjoying the wonderful taste while juice dripped off the forearms. The small and juicy fruit is an ideal snack for scorching hot days as it can replenish energy levels and boosts mood. Lychee or litchi fruit is particularly high in Vitamin C, potassium, copper, magnesium, folate and other wonderful nutrients. (Also read: How many mangoes can you eat in a day to avoid weight gain, sugar spikes?) With high water content and fibre, lychee can work wonders for constipation and help regulate bowel movement.(Pexels)

With high water content and fibre, lychee can work wonders for constipation and help regulate bowel movement. Lychee is sweet, juicy, and has an incredible taste. Moderate consumption of the fruit is recommended for overall well-being in summer. If you too are a lychee lover, you must know the number of lychees you can eat in a day safely without weight gain.

"As the sweltering heat of summer descends upon us, our dietary choices can play a pivotal role in maintaining health and vigor. One fruit that stands out for its refreshing taste and myriad health benefits is the lychee. Native to the Guangdong and Fujian provinces of China, lychee has garnered global acclaim not just for its succulent taste but also for its impressive nutritional profile," says Dr. Piyush Mishra, General Physician & Immunisation Officer, North East District, New Delhi in an interview with HT Digital.

Dr Mishra shares seven compelling reasons to make lychee a part of your summer diet:

1. Hydration boost

Lychee has a high water content, making it an excellent choice for hydration. During the hot summer months, staying hydrated is crucial, and consuming lychee can help replenish fluids, keeping you cool and refreshed.

2. Rich in Vitamin C

A single serving of lychee provides more than 100% of your daily requirement of vitamin C. This powerful antioxidant is essential for immune function, skin health, and collagen formation. Vitamin C also helps in protecting the body against free radicals and aids in the absorption of iron.

3. Digestive health

Lychee contains a good amount of dietary fibre, which promotes healthy digestion. Regular consumption can help prevent constipation and ensure smooth bowel movements, which is particularly important when our digestive systems are more prone to sluggishness in the heat.

4. Energy boost

Lychee is a natural energy booster due to its high carbohydrate content, including natural sugars like fructose and sucrose. These sugars provide a quick energy release, making lychee an ideal snack to keep fatigue at bay during long, hot days.

5. Anti-inflammatory properties

Lychee is rich in polyphenols and other antioxidants that possess anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds can help reduce inflammation in the body, potentially lowering the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer.

6. Weight management

For those mindful of their weight, lychee can be a great addition to the diet. It is low in calories and fat, and its fiber content helps promote satiety, reducing overall food intake. A moderate serving of lychee can satisfy your sweet cravings without contributing to weight gain.

7. Skin health

The rich vitamin C and antioxidant content in lychee can help maintain healthy skin. These nutrients combat oxidative stress, which can lead to premature aging, and support the production of collagen, keeping your skin firm and youthful.

How many lychee you can have to avoid weight gain?

To reap the benefits of lychee while maintaining a healthy weight, it is recommended to consume 10-12 lychees per day. This quantity provides essential nutrients without an excessive intake of sugars and calories.

Best time to eat lychee

The ideal time to enjoy lychee is in the morning or as a mid-morning snack. Eating lychee on an empty stomach can maximize nutrient absorption. Additionally, having it as a snack between breakfast and lunch can keep energy levels up and prevent unhealthy snacking.

Incorporating lychee into your summer diet can offer numerous health benefits, from improved hydration and digestion to enhanced skin health and energy levels. Enjoy this delightful fruit in moderation and at the right time to make the most of its nutritious offerings.