Imposter Syndrome: 5 types that we should know about; therapist explains

Imposter Syndrome is a behavioural phenomenon where a person constantly suffers from self-doubt, mistrust in their own abilities and the thought of not accomplishing enough in between highly successful individuals. "Dive into the 5 types: The Expert, the Perfectionist, the Soloist, the Natural Genius, and the Superhuman. Each reveals unique challenges in how we view success and competence. From seeking endless qualifications to setting impossibly high standards, these patterns can lead to self-doubt and hinder our growth. Exploring these facets can help to understand and overcome our self-imposed limits," wrote Therapist Andrea Evgeniou. The expert further noted down the characteristics of the five types of Imposter Syndrome. Take a look. There are five types of Imposter Syndrome; here's all that you need to know.(Unsplash)

Types of Imposter Syndrome

The expert: in this condition, a person believes that self-worth and competence is measured by the amount of knowledge a person has. Hence, they keep striving to be perfect without resting. This can lead to stagnation and fiscal issues, especially from learning too much and not applying the knowledge.

The perfectionist: They are constantly striving to be perfect in everything they do. They also believe that no one else can do the job perfectly other than them – this makes them struggle with delegation. They also set extremely high standards for themselves. Success or accomplishments do not bring them any joy; hence they keep grinding.

The soloist: In this type of Imposter Syndrome, a person believes that success can only be counted if it is achieved independently. They also see asking for help as a sign of weakness. They often end up taking on more workload than they can deal with – this further affects their health.

The natural genius: In the case of the natural genius, success may not impact them as much failure oes. Often failure can make them feel that they are losing their natural abilities. They also avoid challenges to prevent themselves from failing.

The superhuman: This type of Imposter Syndrome is a mix of the perfectionist, the natural genius and the soloist. They believe that they can handle everything perfectly all the time. They also push themselves to extremes and are rarely satisfied.