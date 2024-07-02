Understanding male breast enlargement: Psychological impact, surgical treatment, recovery process

Gynecomastia, also known as Male Breast Enlargement, happens when one or both breasts of a man starts to grow abnormally due to hormonal imbalance. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Dhruv Chavan, Plastic and Aesthetic Surgeon at Clear Skin and HairMD Clinics Pune, said, “Gynecomastia, commonly known as male breast enlargement, occurs due to an imbalance in Estrogen (Feminising hormone) and Testosterone (Masculinising hormone) levels. This condition can develop during puberty or adulthood due to factors such as medications, health conditions, or lifestyle choices.” Gynecomastia, commonly known as male breast enlargement, occurs due to an imbalance in Estrogen(Feminizing hormone) and Testosterone(Masculinizing hormone) levels. (Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Gynecomastia (man boobs) vs chest fat: Experts on how to tell the difference

This chest condition develops due to the contribution of three major components -

Glandular tissue: Abnormally proliferated breast gland.

Adipose tissue: Excess fat around the gland.

Skin: Stretching and expanding of the covering skin.

Psychological impact of Male Breast Enlargement

Due to the stigma attached to Male Breast Enlargement, people suffering from this condition can face embarrassment, social anxiety and low self-esteem. “Men may avoid activities like swimming or changing in locker rooms. Surgery is indicated for persistent Gynecomastia, significant emotional distress, physical pain, or ineffective non-surgical treatments. Cosmetic concerns are also valid reasons for surgery,” added Dr Dhruv Chavan.

Surgical treatment for Male Breast Reduction

Liposuction:

This procedure removes excess fat through a small incision in the axilla (armpit) using a cannula, effectively contouring the chest. Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) and Ultrasonic-Assisted Lipolysis (UAL) enhance safety and efficiency.

ALSO READ: Liposuction: Is this weight loss technique permanent?

Gland Excision:

This procedure removes glandular tissue via an incision at the areola’s border or intra-areolar.

For milder cases, these procedures are performed with local anesthesia, while in severe cases, general anesthesia is used.

Recovery process after Male Breast Reduction surgery:

“Male breast reduction surgery, combining liposuction and gland excision, effectively treats Gynecomastia. This procedure improves physical appearance, self-confidence, and quality of life. Minimal scarring, short recovery time, and advanced techniques like PAL and UAL make this surgery an efficient option for many men seeking relief from this condition,” concluded Dr Dhruv Chavan.