Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar drop couple fitness inspo as they run in Madurai

Another day, another trip together and another reason for Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar to raise the bar of couple fitness goals as they run atop a hill in Madurai. Running for a “quick hill repeat for today in Madurai before the flight”, Milind and Ankita are the perfect fitness motivation we need to take along our partners for the next workout and amp up our romance along with reaching health goals together.

Taking to their respective social media handles, Milind and Ankita shared a glimpse of their sprint session. While Milind was seen donning his signature black round neck T-shirt with “fight lazy” printed on it with a pair of black shorts, Ankita was seen acing the athleisure game with a peach spaghetti top and a pair of orange coloured shorts.

Milind shared in the video's caption, “My first run as official Ambassador to complete the virtual Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon this year :) Was in Madurai and found a hill that I could run up and down near my hotel ! ... My challenge is to find the time in my extremely busy schedule to run all the different distances of the SCSM Virtual Races! I have from now till 12th December :)” sic.

Gushing over their intense running session, Ankita captioned her video, “A quick hill repeat for today in Madurai before the flight So good to run with you @milindrunning .. #coupleswhorun #tuesdaytraining #fightlazy (sic).”

Benefits:

Apart from strengthening muscles and improving cardiovascular fitness, running helps to build strong bones, as it is a weight bearing exercise and burns plenty of kilo joules which in turn helps to maintain a healthy weight.

As per a study on Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, running each day for just 5 to 10 minutes at a moderate pace, say 6.0 miles per hour, not only has a significant impact on longevity but may also reduced the risk of death from heart attack or stroke and other cardiovascular disease, lower the risk of developing cancer, lower the risk of developing neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The study highlighted that runners in general have a 25%–40% reduced risk of premature mortality and live approximately 3 years longer than non-runners.

Improved sleep and moods are other benefits of running. As per a group of Dutch researchers, running 2.5 hours per week or 30 minutes for five days a week can also result in enjoying maximum longevity benefits.

Contrary to popular belief, running in the cold or in the rain won't actually give you a cold instead, it will help you in achieving herculean strength and building mental toughness. From cooling you off to enabling you to go farther, longer and maybe even faster, running in the rain burns more calories as our bodies aren't at risk of overheating and it makes you tough.

Alternative:

Running in place can be an excellent alternative to burn calories when one cannot head out for actual running or doesn't own a treadmill. It helps in weight loss, elevates heart rate, improves blood sugar levels, boosts cardiovascular function, enhances lung capacity and improves circulation.

According to a 2015 study on ‘Effects of running in place accompanied by abdominal drawing-in on the posture of healthy adults’, it was found that the exercise also helps to improve posture by engaging the abdominal muscles. It reduces knee pain and makes them stronger and healthier.

