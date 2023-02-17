Mrunal Thakur adds animal flow workout to her routine. Watch video here

Mrunal Thakur is an absolute fitness enthusiast. The actor keeps slaying fitness goals on a regular basis with snippets from her gym diaries on her Instagram profile. The actor believes in dedicating her hard work and focus into her fitness routine. Mrunal swears by high intensity workouts and yoga, and the snippets often make their way on her social media handles. Mrunal, with her videos, keep inspiring her fans to step out of laziness and start taking care of their health. Mrunal's fitness mantra is simple and effective – she believes in taking small steps daily.

Mrunal, on Friday, shared a short video compilation, fresh off her gym diaries. Mrunal, for the end of the week, slayed fitness routine like a pro with animal flow workout. The actor can be seen starting her day’s fitness routine with dumbbell workout. Bending her knees and her back, the actor can be seen working on her core muscles and her leg muscles with the routine. In the later part of the video, Mrunal can be seen stretching her one arm with dumbbell, and quickly lying down and performing a pushup. She can be seen repeating the routine with her other arm as well. Then, Mrunal can be seen performing a crawling routine. With the video, Mrunal wrote, “A little progress each day! Adding animal flow workout in the routine.” Take a look at her video here:

Dumbbell squats, as performed by Mrunal in the video, come with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the muscles of the lower body and the core. It also helps in activating the posterior chain muscles and stabilising the knees and the ankles. Pushups, on the other hand, help in strengthening the core and the upper body. It also helps in boosting heart health and bone health and improving the posture of the body. Crawling exercises help in targeting the calves, quads, glutes, shoulder girdle, deep abdominal muscles, and muscles in your hips and feet.

