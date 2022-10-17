Mrunal Thakur, Shamita Shetty, Babil Khan, Alaya F own the ramp as showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week: All pics, videos

The FDCI (Fashion Design Council Of India) Lakme Fashion Week concluded on Sunday in Mumbai. Several designers showcased their latest collections at the fashion show, and Bollywood stars walked the ramp for them in beauteous and quirky outfits. On the last day, Mrunal Thakur, Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan, Shamita Shetty, Huma Qureshi, Yami Gautam, and Alaya F took over Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) 2022 as showstoppers. All the celebrities owned the ramp with fierce walks, and we have snippets from the occasion as proof. The Instagram accounts of LFW and FDCI posted pictures and videos of the last day. Keep scrolling to check out all of them.

Stars who walked on the last day of Lakme Fashion Week

Mrunal Thakur for Rajesh Pratap Singh

Mrunal Thakur turned showstopper for designer Rajesh Pratap Singh's grand finale show at the Lakme Fashion Week. The Sita Ramam actor donned a monochrome look from the designer's latest collection for walking the ramp. She chose a statement piece featuring a white collared full-sleeved shirt teamed with black velvet pant boots extending to form a pallu - draped on the shoulder with a long train on the back. A sleek hairdo, bold wine-red lip shade, glowing face, smoky eyes, and a black leather belt rounded it all off.

Babil Khan for Pawan Sachdeva

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan walked the ramp as the showstopper for designer Pawan Sachdeva. The actor, who is set to make his debut with Qala, wore a quirky and oversized printed jacket teamed with a pullover top and straight-fit pants. He rounded it all off with lace-up sneakers, a back-swept hairdo and a clean-shaven look.

Shamita Shetty for Rina Dhaka

Shamita Shetty walked the ramp for designer Rina Dhaka in a printed outfit featuring a sheer panelled crop top and a thigh-high slit skirt. While the round-neck top comes with puffed half sleeves, colourful embellishments and see-through panels, the skirt has a high-rise waist, tulle layers and an asymmetric hem.

Alaya F for Nikita Mhaisalkar

Designer Nikita Mhaisalkar's showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week was Alaya F. The actor added an oomph factor to the last day of the fashion week in an embellished bronze gold mini dress featuring a halter neckline, cut-outs, a sweetheart neckline and a figure-hugging fit. Lastly, a sheer printed cape, strappy pumps, open tresses, minimal glam and dangling earrings rounded off her look.

Huma Qureshi for Nachiket Barve

Huma Qureshi walked the ramp for Nachiket Barve in a pink embellished lehenga set. The star's outfit featured a short choli with full-length sleeves, a plunging neckline and floral sequinned embellishments. She teamed it with a matching lehenga and ruffled chiffon dupatta.

Yami Gautam for Shyamal & Bhumika

Yami Gautam closed the show for Shyamal & Bhumika on the last day of Lakme Fashion Week. The star's showstopper ensemble featured a heavily-embellished cream-coloured corset blouse paired with a silk-taffeta floral embroidered lehenga and a sheer dupatta.

