Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Hina Khan takes Internet by storm with stellar look in a saree gown that is a must-have for your wardrobe: See pics

Hina Khan takes Internet by storm with stellar look in a saree gown that is a must-have for your wardrobe: See pics

fashion
Published on Oct 16, 2022 12:15 PM IST

Hina Khan attended Gaurav Gupta's show at the Lakme Fashion Week in a gorgeous saree gown from the designer's collection. The star took the Internet by storm with her stellar look in the ensemble - a must-have for your wardrobe. Check out the pictures inside.

Hina Khan attends Lakme Fashion Week in a saree gown by Gaurav Gupta.&nbsp;(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Hina Khan attends Lakme Fashion Week in a saree gown by Gaurav Gupta. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Hina Khan has proved her sartorial prowess over the years with multiple appearances on the red carpets, glamorous photoshoots and her travel diaries. And on Saturday, the star made heads turn at the FDCI Lakme Fashion Week as she attended Gaurav Gupta's show in Mumbai. The designer displayed his latest collection Starland, where Sidharth Malhotra turned showstopper. Hina also wore an ensemble from Gaurav Gupta's collection to attend his show. The star served a stellar fashion moment in a unique and stylish saree gown. It is a must-have for your wedding season wardrobe, so don't forget to steal some styling tips from the star.

Hina Khan takes the Internet by storm with a stellar look at Lakme Fashion Week

On Saturday, Hina Khan attended Gaurav Gupta's show at the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked Hina at the event, dressed in a saree gown boasting of the designer's signature artistic elements. The actor posed for the cameras while displaying her breathtaking ensemble and bold glam picks. Hina's outfit is a cocktail staple and can be easily worn by brides-to-be for evening wedding festivities. Additionally, you can either glam things up like Hina or add your own twists with a hairdo and makeup. Check out the pictures below. (Also Read: Hina Khan soaks up the sun in bikini during Maldives holiday, shares pool pics)

Hina Khan attends Gaurav Gupta's show at Lakme Fashion Week.&nbsp;(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Hina Khan attends Gaurav Gupta's show at Lakme Fashion Week. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Coming to the saree gown, the Gaurav Gupta creation comes in a stunning aubergine hue decorated with shimmering sequins and beaded embellishments. The cocktail saree gown features a heavily hand-embroidered blouse adorned with glistening glass beads and crystals, a twisted sculptural one-shoulder neckline, a fluid georgette skirt over-layered with embellished long drape, figure-hugging silhouette highlighting Hina's curves, and a floor-grazing hem length.

Hina Khan wears a saree gown for attending FDCI Lakme Fashion Week.&nbsp;(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Hina Khan wears a saree gown for attending FDCI Lakme Fashion Week. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Hina accessorised her look with glittering dangling earrings, statement rings, and high heels. In the end, Hina styled her tresses in a side-parted sleek half-tied hairdo, smoky pink-hued eye shadow, black eyeliner and kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks, on-fleek brows, and beaming highlighter.

What do you think of Hina's saree gown?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hina khan lakme fashion week gaurav gupta lifestyle fashion trends + 3 more
hina khan lakme fashion week gaurav gupta lifestyle fashion trends + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out