Hina Khan takes Internet by storm with stellar look in a saree gown that is a must-have for your wardrobe: See pics

Actor Hina Khan has proved her sartorial prowess over the years with multiple appearances on the red carpets, glamorous photoshoots and her travel diaries. And on Saturday, the star made heads turn at the FDCI Lakme Fashion Week as she attended Gaurav Gupta's show in Mumbai. The designer displayed his latest collection Starland, where Sidharth Malhotra turned showstopper. Hina also wore an ensemble from Gaurav Gupta's collection to attend his show. The star served a stellar fashion moment in a unique and stylish saree gown. It is a must-have for your wedding season wardrobe, so don't forget to steal some styling tips from the star.

Hina Khan takes the Internet by storm with a stellar look at Lakme Fashion Week

On Saturday, Hina Khan attended Gaurav Gupta's show at the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked Hina at the event, dressed in a saree gown boasting of the designer's signature artistic elements. The actor posed for the cameras while displaying her breathtaking ensemble and bold glam picks. Hina's outfit is a cocktail staple and can be easily worn by brides-to-be for evening wedding festivities. Additionally, you can either glam things up like Hina or add your own twists with a hairdo and makeup. Check out the pictures below. (Also Read: Hina Khan soaks up the sun in bikini during Maldives holiday, shares pool pics)

Hina Khan attends Gaurav Gupta's show at Lakme Fashion Week. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Coming to the saree gown, the Gaurav Gupta creation comes in a stunning aubergine hue decorated with shimmering sequins and beaded embellishments. The cocktail saree gown features a heavily hand-embroidered blouse adorned with glistening glass beads and crystals, a twisted sculptural one-shoulder neckline, a fluid georgette skirt over-layered with embellished long drape, figure-hugging silhouette highlighting Hina's curves, and a floor-grazing hem length.

Hina Khan wears a saree gown for attending FDCI Lakme Fashion Week. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Hina accessorised her look with glittering dangling earrings, statement rings, and high heels. In the end, Hina styled her tresses in a side-parted sleek half-tied hairdo, smoky pink-hued eye shadow, black eyeliner and kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks, on-fleek brows, and beaming highlighter.

What do you think of Hina's saree gown?