Hina Khan serves Karwa Chauth wardrobe fix for new brides in traditional yellow outfit and pearl necklace: See pics

It is that time of the year again when married Hindu women celebrate the festival of Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, and observe a strict nirjala vrat (fast without food or a single drop of water) for their husband's long lives. During the Karwa Chauth celebrations, women dress in traditional clothes and jewellery and apply Mehendi to look like a newlywed bride. However, if you are still in a fix to find a perfect look for Karwa Chauth, we have some inspiration for you. Hina Khan's chic and classy yellow-coloured ethnic ensemble. It is the festive fix your wardrobe needs for the upcoming celebrations.

Hina Khan serves an inspiration for new brides in a traditional yellow outfit

On Monday, Hina Khan took to Instagram to drop pictures from a photoshoot and captioned them, "Sunshine." The post shows the star dressed in a bright yellow semi-traditional ensemble, perfect for festive occasions. It comes with a cropped blouse, a dhoti-styled skirt, and a matching cape styled with striking jewellery. While red is considered an auspicious colour for Karwa Chauth, you can skip it for this stunning yellow ensemble. New brides can also glam things up by choosing a bold red lip shade, a messy updo, and an ornate gold haath phool and bracelets. Check out Hina's photos below. (Also Read: Hina Khan soaks up the sun in printed bikini during Maldives holiday, shares stunning pool pics)

Hina's cropped blouse features a deep sweetheart neckline that flaunted her decolletage, reflective silver sequin work, a midriff-baring hem length, strapped sleeves, and a body-hugging fit on the bust.

Hina teamed the blouse with a matching yellow dhoti-styled skirt featuring an embellished waistline, pleated detail on the front, an asymmetric hem, and a flowy silhouette. A sleeveless long cape jacket with dainty sequin embellishments in zig-zag patterns, a ruffle border, an open front, and an ankle-length hem completed the look.

Hina Khan stuns in a yellow traditional outfit. (Instagram)

Hina accessorised her festive-ready outfit with gold strappy high heels, an elegant pearl choker necklace, and statement Kundan-adorned rings. Lastly, Hina chose a centre-parted loose ponytail, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, faded-out kohl on the undereye, mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, this year, Karwa Chauth falls on October 13.