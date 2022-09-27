Hina Khan soaks up the sun in printed bikini during Maldives holiday, shares stunning pool pics: Check out here

Actor Hina Khan took a break from her busy schedule and flew off to the Maldives to spend some time chilling by the sea, taking dips in the ocean, enjoying mouth-watering seafood dishes, and soaking up the sun. The star has been updating her fans with snippets from her holiday, and they will ignite the wanderlust inside you. And today, Hina dropped some stunning pictures of herself chilling inside an infinity pool and enjoying the balmy sunlight while dressed in a printed bikini. Keep scrolling to see her post. Fair warning: You might want to pack your bags and book a flight to see the beaches.

Hina Khan poses by the pool in a printed bikini

On Tuesday, Hina Khan took to Instagram to drop several pictures from her Maldives holiday. The post showed the star posing inside the infinity pool, soaking up the sun, and showing off her bikini body. "I make the pool my room and the bottom of it, my bed...Trying to think outside the box. hehehehe," Hina joked in the caption of her post. She wore a printed black-and-white and mustard bikini set for the photoshoot and laid travel and fashion goals for her fans. Check out Hina's photos below. (Also Read: Hina Khan is gorgeous as the clear blue sea as she explores Thailand: All pics)

Hina chose a bikini top featuring a plunging V neckline, black and white striped pattern, a contrasting mustard ribbon tie on the back, frilled sleeves in dual black-and-white and mustard shade, and a high-rise curved hem.

Hina soaks up the sun in the Maldives. (Instagram)

Flaunting her toned midriff, Hina wore the top with low-rise bikini bottoms in a similar black and white stripe print and a mustard ribbon embellishment on the waistband.

Hina accessorised her bikini top and bottoms set with black tinted sunglasses and a gold layered chain adorned with dainty charms. Open side-swept wet locks and a mauve lip shade completed the star's beach-ready look.

Hina Khan clicks pictures inside an infinity pool in Maldives. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Hina's post garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Mouni Roy complimented the star by dropping a fire and heart emoji, and Aamna Sharif hearted her post. One fan commented, "So pretty." Another wrote, "Hottie."