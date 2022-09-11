Hina Khan shows how to slay red-carpet fashion in see-through black dress for OTTplay Awards 2022: Pics, video inside

Actor Hina Khan was among many other celebrities who attended the OTTplay Awards 2022 last night. The guest list included Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Neha Dhupia, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, and more stars. While all of them came dressed to impress, Hina Khan chose a head-turning look in a black see-through gown and showed how to slay red-carpet fashion. Pictures and videos of Hina from the star-studded show are doing rounds on social media and delighting her fans. Keep scrolling to see the ensemble she chose for the night and its design details.

Hina Khan attends OTTplay Awards 2022 in a see-through gown

On Saturday, Hina Khan arrived at the OTTplay Awards 2022 looking absolutely glamorous in a see-through dress. The paparazzi clicked the star on the red carpet as she flaunted her bold ensemble and styling. Several videos on her fans' pages also showed snippets of Hina from the awards night. She also dropped pictures of her look on Instagram with the caption, "Lemme show you how it's done." Celebrity stylist Sayali Vidya styled Hina for the occasion. Check out Hina's pictures and video below. (Also Read: Hina Khan serves the cutest party look in an off-shoulder orange bodycon dress in new pics: See inside)

Hina's see-through shimmering black gown comes with an intricately-placed bustier top connected with high-rise leg cut-out bottoms. The bustier features a plunging sweetheart neckline, accentuating her décolletage. Additionally, the dress has a sheer neckline, sheer full-length sleeves, a thigh-high slit on the front, a sheer skirt, and an ombré gold floor-sweeping train.

Hina accessorised the quirky gown with statement earrings adorned with tassels and stones, black embellished strappy pumps, and gold rings.

Hina Khan at the OTTplay Awards 2022. (Instagram)

Additionally, sparkly smoky eye shadow, heavy mascara on the lashes, glossy coral pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, and beaming highlighter completed the glam picks. In the end, Hina chose a sleeked-back braided ponytail to round off the look.

What do you think of Hina Khan's all-black avatar for the OTTplay Awards 2022?