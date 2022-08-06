Loved Hina Khan's printed mini dress in the unseen pics from dreamy European holiday? It costs R 7k

Europe became the favourite destination of many celebrities this summer as they jetted off to the scenic continent for a break from their busy schedules. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Pooja Hegde, many stars vacationed in Europe. Actor Hina Khan is also part of this list, and recently, she took to Instagram to drop a few unseen pictures of her time there. Apart from the scenic backdrop of her latest photos, we loved the star's holiday look. If you also loved the outfit, scroll ahead to find where you can get the exact look for your closet.

Recently, Hina reminisced about her European holiday by posting a few unseen pictures on Instagram. They show the star serving uber-cool poses for the camera in a printed mini-length ensemble while standing on a bridge with a scenic view in the backdrop. Her dress is from the shelves of the clothing label The Royaleum World by designer Hetal Shah. "Take me backkkkk #europetravel #europe_vacations," Hina captioned the photos. Check them out below. (Also Read: Hina Khan steals the show at Umang in bralette, sharara set styled with a jacket)

Coming to Hina's printed ensemble, it is currently available on the Aza Fashions website. It is called the Brown Viscose Paisley Print Dress, and adding it to your collection will cost you ₹7,000.

The dress Hina Khan wore in the pictures. (azafashions.com)

Regarding the design details, Hina's dress comes in different shades of brown decorated with paisley printed motifs. The ensemble also features a plunging V neckline adorned with cut-outs, puffed long sleeves, cutwork scalloped lace on the hem, frilled skirt, mini length, and a figure-skimming fit.

Hina wore the dress over a ribbed black turtleneck sweater, giving tips on wearing mini dresses during the fall season. In the end, Hina chose white lace-up sneakers, rings, layered sleek silver chains, dainty earrings, and black tinted sunglasses for the accessories. A messy low bun, minimal makeup and nude lip shade completed the glam picks.

What do you think of her holiday look?