Hina Khan says Eid Mubarak, looks drop-dead gorgeous in a hot pink anarkali during award show: Pics, videos inside

Anarkalis are the evergreen fits that will never go out of style. And one star knows this better than anyone else. We are talking about Hina Khan. The actor attended a star-studded Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award show in Mumbai last night. She wished the paparazzi and media Eid Mubarak at the occasion and stunned everyone with her drop-dead gorgeous avatar in an Anarkali.

On Saturday night, Hina slipped into a beauteous Anarkali in rani pink shade to attend the awards show. The actor even won the Dadasaheb Phalke award at the event for her performance in the film Hacked. The paparazzi clicked the star at the show, and she also posted behind-the-scene videos on her Instagram page. Keep scrolling to check out the photos and videos from the occasion. (Also Read: Hina Khan in black lace jumpsuit serves a smoking hot look for new pics)

Coming to the Anarkali set, the kurta features a round neckline embroidered with embellished gota patti borders, long sleeves, scalloped hem, fit and flared silhouette, ankle-length hemline, and intricate silver diamantes adorned all over. Hina teamed the Anarkali kurta with matching pants and a printed dupatta.

The dupatta comes replete with pink and white striped patterns, scalloped gota embroidered borders with silver embellishments and tassels decorated on the four corners. Hina draped it on her shoulders and looked breathtaking as always.

In the end, Hina chose ornate gold jhumkis, statement rings, Kolhapuri sandals with high heels, and white gajra adorned on a centre-parted sleek bun. Sleek black eyeliner, dark mauve lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, heavy mascara on the lashes, shimmering silver eye shadow, and sharp contouring completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan's rani pink Anarkali is a perfect pick for a lowkey occasion where you want to look exquisite without putting too much effort. Additionally, as people across the world celebrate Eid-ul-Adha today, you should bring out this classic look for attending festivities with your family or friends. You can style an embroidered Anarkali like Hina or pick a choker necklace, matching earrings and minimal makeup to style the outfit.