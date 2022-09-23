Hina Khan's sheer organza saree and cape jacket is a must-have for Navratri celebrations, it costs 52k: All pics

The festive season is here, and it is time to bring out your best ethnic clothes from the closet. However, if you are someone who wants to take things up by a notch this season by donning the trending style statements, we have a fool-proof solution for you - taking styling tips from your favourite celebrities. For instance, Hina Khan's latest photoshoot in a sheer organza saree and cape jacket is a great place to start. It will lend you all the glamorous elements for making heads turn during the Navratri festivities. Keep scrolling to see what the star wore in the pictures.

Hina Khan's glamorous ethnic avatar in a sheer organza saree and cape jacket

On Thursday evening, Hina Khan dropped several pictures of herself from a photoshoot, dressed in a tulip-coloured sheer organza saree and cape jacket. The star captioned her post, "Every saree has a beautiful story...#SareeLove." The images show Hina displaying the beauty of her six yards, convincing us to get our hands on a similar style for the festive season. If you wish to add the exact look to your wardrobe, we have found the details Check out the pictures and find out where you can get the saree below. (Also Read: Hina Khan is gorgeous as the clear blue sea as she explores Thailand: All pics)

Hina's tulle and silk organza saree is from the shelves of the celebrity-favourite clothing label Torani. It is available on their website and is called the Gulbaag Aadira Saree. Adding the ensemble to your closet will cost you ₹52,500.

The price of the saree Hina Khan wore for the photoshoot. (torani.com)

Hina Khan's organza saree has intricate floral patterned thread embroidery in an ivory hue on the borders and the drape. The star wore the semi-sheer ensemble in traditional style, placing the pallu on the shoulder and displaying her toned midriff. She paired the six yards with a matching backless blouse featuring a plunging neckline and embroidered thread work.

Hina Khan dons a beauteous sheer organza saree and cape jacket. (Instagram)

Hina completed the traditional look with a matching tulip-coloured cape jacket featuring scalloped trims, an open front, intricate machine and hand embroidery done in ivory hues, full-length sleeves, applique work, and a sheer silhouette.

Hina Khan teams the traditional look with silver jhumkis. (Instagram)

Hina glammed up the traditional look with minimal accessories, including oxidised silver jhumkis and matching high heels. In the end, Hina chose a centre-parted messy bun, mauve lip shade, matching eye shadow, a hint of mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, dewy base, on-fleek brows, and sharp contouring for the glam picks.