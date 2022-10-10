Karwa Chauth 2022 Fasting Rules: Dos and don'ts to keep in mind for Karak Chaturthi vrat on October 13

The festival of Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, is almost here. Married Hindu women observe a nirjala vrat on this day without eating food or a single drop of water. They pray for prosperity, safety and the long life of their husbands, deck up in ethnic clothes and jewellery, perform certain traditional rituals, and apply Mehendi on their hands. Drik Panchang says that Karwa or Karak refers to the earthen pot through which water offering, known as Argha, is made to the moon.

Other than married women, some unmarried men and women also observe the Karwa Chauth fast for their partners. However, pregnant women are advised to skip the vrat as their body goes through many challenges during this time, and they may face health issues due to not having water and food throughout the day.

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth falls during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Kartik month. This year, it will be observed on October 13. If you are keeping the Karwa Chauth fast this year, you must follow the rituals correctly. Here are some do's and don'ts that will help you avoid mistakes and celebrate this occasion properly.

Karwa Chauth Fasting Dos And Don'ts:

1. Married women should apply Mehendi/henna and do solah shringar while dressing up to participate in the Karwa Chauth Puja and Katha rituals. One should apply henna a day before the festival and wear traditional clothes (preferably in red colour), mangalsutra, nose pin, bindi, bangles, earrings, and more - it is a symbol of good luck, prosperity, and happy married life.

2. Sargi is a special thali containing different food items and gifts given to married women by their mother-in-law. One shouldn't skip Sargi as it is an important ritual of Karak Chaturthi. The food items in the Sargi thali should be consumed as the pre-dawn meal one eats before starting the fast. Generally, the thali is made in such a way that it can provide all the necessary nutrients and energy. It includes pheni, meethi seviyan, fruits, coconut, meethi mathri, dry fruits, sweets, paratha and juice.

3. While red is considered an auspicious colour during Karwa Chauth, married women should avoid black or white shades for their clothes. The other colours one can wear on this special occasion are yellow, green, pink, and orange, among other shades.

4. Baya is a special Karwa Chauth gift that daughters-in-law send to their mothers-in-law. It consists of clothes, jewellery, food, and utensils, among other things. While offering the Baya don't forget to take blessings of your mother-in-law.

5. Married women should participate in the Karwa Chauth puja and listen to the Katha in the evening before breaking the fast. Without following this ritual, the nirjala vrat is considered incomplete.

6. Married women and their family members should avoid eating non-vegetarian dishes on Karwa Chauth day as they are considered tamasic in nature.

7. Avoid breaking the fast with fried food as it may lead to an upset stomach, loose motions, gastric irritability or bloating. Additionally, as per rituals, one should end their vrat by drinking a few drops of water. Then, you can consume coconut water, dry fruits, healthy snack, or dishes with less fat content.

8. According to Hindu traditions, women are advised to not use scissors, needles or knives while observing Karwa Chauth.