Karwa Chauth Date 2022: Is Karwa Chauth on October 13 or 14? Know all about upavasa time, puja muhurat, moonrise

Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, is one of the most important festivals observed by married women from Hindu and Punjabi communities. On this day, women keep a strict fast for almost the entire day without taking any food or even a single drop of water. They pray for their husband's longevity, safety, and prosperity. Then, the women break the fast after looking at their husbands' faces and make offerings to the moon during the night. Women from Northern and Western parts of India celebrate the occasion by worshipping Lord Shiva and his family, including Lord Ganesha.

This year, Chaturthi tithi falls on two days, October 13 and 14. So, in such situations, many people get confused about when they should observe the nirjala vrat for Karwa Chauth. To clear your doubts, we decided to find out when you should keep the fast, shubh muhurats, moonrise timings, and much more. Keep scrolling to know all the details.

On which date is the Karwa Chauth festival?

The Karwa Chauth fast is observed during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Kartik month. Drik Panchang says that according to the Amanta calendar followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Southern India, Karwa Chauth falls in Ashwin month. However, Karwa Chauth is observed on the same day in all states, and only the name of the month differs. This year, married women should keep the Karwa Chauth vrat on October 13, as the Chaturthi begins on this day and ends early on October 14.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Puja Muhurat, Upavasa Time, and Moonrise:

According to Drik Panchang, this year, Karwa Chauth puja muhurat will begin at 05:54 pm and end at 07:08 pm, and the Chaturthi tithi will remain from 01:59 am on Thursday, October 13, till 03:08 am on Friday, October 14. The Karwa Chauth upavasa time will be from 06:20 am to 08:09 pm on October 13. It will last for 13 hours and 49 minutes. Additionally, on Karwa Chauth, the moon will rise on Karwa Chauth 08:09 pm.