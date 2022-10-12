Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes: Send best wishes, images, messages and greetings to loved ones on October 13

This year, Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, falls on Thursday, October 13. The festival is marked annually on the fourth day of the Kartik month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. While Karwa means earthen pots (used for offerings, known as Argha, made to the moon), Chauth means the fourth day. On this day, married Hindu women observe a nirjala vrat (fast without having water or food), pray to the moon, and wish for their husbands' safety and long life. It is celebrated majorly in the northern parts of India, including Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Karwa Chauth is also known as Karak Chaturthi. (Twitter/@httweets)

If you and your loved ones are marking Karwa Chauth, check out some wishes, images, messages and greetings below to share with them on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes, Images, Greetings and Messages:

A perfect marriage is just two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Happy Karwa Chauth to you and your loved ones. (HT Photo)

We may celebrate this day once a year, but I celebrate your presence in my life every day, every minute. Happy Karwa Chauth, my love.

Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between us. May the Almighty bless us with a happy and long married life. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth falls on Thursday, October 13, this year. (HT Photo)

May Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva fill your life with love, peace, happiness, good health and wealth. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Warm wishes to all the women fasting on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth! May all your hopes and dreams come true.

Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the fourth day of the Kartik month. (HT Photo)

Wishing you glorious, happiness-filled moments with your loved ones on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth.

May moonlight flood your life with happiness and joy, peace and harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Married women observe a nirjala vrat on this day for their husbands' long life. (HT Photo)

On this day, let's pray to try our best in keeping this beautiful bond and special friendship lively. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth honours a woman's love and sacrifice for her partner. Let's celebrate the festival with devotion and happiness. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth is celebrated majorly in northern parts of India. (HT Photo)

May the two of you always stay together happily. I wish you a very happy Karwa Chauth.

May the sindoor testify your prayers, the mangal sutra reminds you of promises that bind you, and the colour of mehendi prove the depths of your love. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Women also pray to the moon and listen to Karwa Chauth path on this day. (HT Photo)

You are my first love, and until my last breath, I will still be loving you. I will be true to you, be the reason for your happiness and honour you always. Happy Karwa Chauth.