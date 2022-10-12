Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes: Send best wishes, images, messages and greetings to loved ones on October 13

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes: Send best wishes, images, messages and greetings to loved ones on October 13

festivals
Published on Oct 12, 2022 09:34 AM IST

Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes: Karwa Chauth will be marked on October 13 this year. Married Hindu women observe a nirjala vrat for the long lives of their husbands during this festival. Check out best wishes, images, greetings and messages in this article to send to your loved ones on this special day.

Send wishes, messages and greetings to your loved ones to celebrate Karwa Chauth 2022.&nbsp;(HT Photo)
Send wishes, messages and greetings to your loved ones to celebrate Karwa Chauth 2022. (HT Photo)
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

This year, Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, falls on Thursday, October 13. The festival is marked annually on the fourth day of the Kartik month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. While Karwa means earthen pots (used for offerings, known as Argha, made to the moon), Chauth means the fourth day. On this day, married Hindu women observe a nirjala vrat (fast without having water or food), pray to the moon, and wish for their husbands' safety and long life. It is celebrated majorly in the northern parts of India, including Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Karwa Chauth is also known as Karak Chaturthi.&nbsp;(Twitter/@httweets)
Karwa Chauth is also known as Karak Chaturthi. (Twitter/@httweets)

If you and your loved ones are marking Karwa Chauth, check out some wishes, images, messages and greetings below to share with them on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms.

(Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2022: Date, history, significance, vrat katha, all you need to know)

Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes, Images, Greetings and Messages:

A perfect marriage is just two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Happy Karwa Chauth to you and your loved ones.&nbsp;(HT Photo)
Happy Karwa Chauth to you and your loved ones. (HT Photo)

We may celebrate this day once a year, but I celebrate your presence in my life every day, every minute. Happy Karwa Chauth, my love.

Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between us. May the Almighty bless us with a happy and long married life. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth falls on Thursday, October 13, this year.&nbsp;(HT Photo)
Karwa Chauth falls on Thursday, October 13, this year. (HT Photo)

May Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva fill your life with love, peace, happiness, good health and wealth. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Warm wishes to all the women fasting on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth! May all your hopes and dreams come true.

Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the fourth day of the Kartik month.&nbsp;(HT Photo)
Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the fourth day of the Kartik month. (HT Photo)

Wishing you glorious, happiness-filled moments with your loved ones on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth.

May moonlight flood your life with happiness and joy, peace and harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Married women observe a nirjala vrat on this day for their husbands' long life.&nbsp;(HT Photo)
Married women observe a nirjala vrat on this day for their husbands' long life. (HT Photo)

On this day, let's pray to try our best in keeping this beautiful bond and special friendship lively. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth honours a woman's love and sacrifice for her partner. Let's celebrate the festival with devotion and happiness. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth is celebrated majorly in northern parts of India.&nbsp;(HT Photo)
Karwa Chauth is celebrated majorly in northern parts of India. (HT Photo)

May the two of you always stay together happily. I wish you a very happy Karwa Chauth.

May the sindoor testify your prayers, the mangal sutra reminds you of promises that bind you, and the colour of mehendi prove the depths of your love. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Women also pray to the moon and listen to Karwa Chauth path on this day.&nbsp;(HT Photo)
Women also pray to the moon and listen to Karwa Chauth path on this day. (HT Photo)

You are my first love, and until my last breath, I will still be loving you. I will be true to you, be the reason for your happiness and honour you always. Happy Karwa Chauth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karwa chauth karva chauth festivals of india lifestyle festival hindu festival + 4 more
karwa chauth karva chauth festivals of india lifestyle festival hindu festival + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out