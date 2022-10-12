Karwa Chauth 2022 Puja Vidhi: Know all about Karak Chaturthi puja muhurat, rituals, samagri list

Karwa Chauth is also known as Karak Chaturthi. Married women observe a rigorous fast on this day and pray for the long lives of their husbands. During this ritual, they are not allowed to drink water or have food. The festival is mainly observed in the northern parts of India, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Devi, Goddess Parvati, Goddess Chauth, Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya are worshipped on this day.

Karwa Chauth Puja Vidhi:

Drik Panchang says that after taking a bath early in the morning, women should take a pledge (Sankalp) to keep the fast for the wellbeing of the husband, not eat food or drink water, and break the fast only after sighting the moon. The best time to perform the Karwa Chauth puja is in the evening, and women usually get together in a group to narrate the Karwa Chauth story. After the puja is done, one should wait for the moon to rise, worship the moon, and after making the offerings break the fast.

(Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2022: Date, history, significance, vrat katha, all you need to know)

Karwa Chauth 2022 Puja Muhurat:

Married Hindu women will observe Karwa Chauth on Thursday, October 13. The shubh muhurat will begin at 05:54 pm and last till 07:08 pm. The vrat/upvasa (fast) time is from 06:20 am to 08:09 pm, and the Chaturthi tithi is from 01:59 am on October 13 till 03:08 am on October 14.

According to Drik Panchang, here is the city-wise shubh muhurat for the Karwa Chauth puja.

New Delhi - 05:54 pm to 07:09 pm

Pune - 06:14 pm to 07:27 pm

Chennai - 05:51 pm to 07:04 pm

Kolkata - 05:13 pm to 06:27 pm

Hyderabad - 05:56 pm to 07:09 pm

Ahmedabad - 06:16 pm to 07:30 pm

Noida - 05:53 pm to 07:08 pm

Jaipur - 06:01 pm to 07:15 pm

Mumbai - 06:17 pm to 07:31 pm

Gurgaon - 05:55 pm to 07:09 pm

Bengaluru - 06:02 pm to 07:15 pm

Chandigarh - 05:54 pm to 07:09 pm

Karwa Chauth 2022 Rituals:

On Karwa Chauth, married women wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and have Sargi before sunrise. Sargi is a tradition in which the mother-in-law presents the daughter-in-law with a thali, comprising eatables like sweets, dry fruits, coconut and gifts like saris. Then, the nirjala fast begins, in which women don't have food or even a single drop of water the entire day. They perform all the other rituals in the evening, including listening to the Karwa Chauth Katha.

After the moonrise, women look at the moon and their husbands through a sieve, give offerings to the moon and break the fast by sipping water and having a morsel of food from their husbands' hands. During the puja, women dress like a bride by wearing traditional clothes, bindi, makeup, jewellery, and more. They also apply Mehendi on their hands and Alta on their feet.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Thali Samagri List:

The Karwa Chauth thali consists of Karwa or an earthen pot (a symbol of peace and prosperity), a lamp or diya, a sieve or chhanni, a lota or water vessel, vermillion or sindoor, sweets (like mathri), 10-12 pieces of rice, the Karwa Chauth Katha book and fruits (they have an adequate amount of fibre and water).