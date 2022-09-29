Hina Khan's unique white ruffled saree with pallu sleeve is the festive fix your Durga Puja closet needs: All pics

Sarees are everyone's favourite silhouette during the festive season. And there are so many ways one can wear this six yards of wonder. If you are looking for some inspiration to wear a unique drape for the Durga Puja celebrations or to attend Navratri Ashtami puja, we have found the perfect look for you. We are talking about Hina Khan's divine look in a pearl-white saree to attend last night's Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022. The star draped herself in a unique ruffled saree with a pallu sleeve, and it is the festive fix your Durga Puja wardrobe needs.

Hina Khan attended Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022

On Wednesday night, Hina Khan attended the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022 dressed in a pristine white ruffled saree and matching blouse set. The star's stylish traditional look is from the shelves of ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's label Asal By Abu Sandeep. The paparazzi clicked Hina in the white saree and blouse set last night. And today, Hina shared pictures of her look on Instagram and captioned the post, "For the love of white." Check out her photos below. (Also Read: Hina Khan soaks up the sun in bikini during Maldives holiday, shares pool pics)

Hina Khan's six yards of wonder comes in a semi-sheer chiffon drape decked with ruffled additions on the border. The ruffles feature intricate applique work all over and extend up to the pallu that has a unique sleeve addition to keep the look fuss-free. She wore the pre-pleated saree in traditional style and slipped the pallu sleeve in one hand, displaying the ruffles in full glory.

Hina Khan walks the red carpet at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022 in white ruffled saree. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Hina teamed the saree with an ivory blouse featuring sheer full-length sleeves, a deep V neckline, and horizontal stripe applique work. She accessorised her ensemble with tear drop emerald-adorned earrings, statement rings, and matching high heels.

Lastly, Hina chose a side-parted sleek bun, nude lip shade, subtle shimmering smoky eye shadow, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, filled-in brows, sharp contouring, beaming highlighter to enhance her features, and dewy base for the glam picks.

Hina Khan striking jewellery pieces with the white ruffled saree. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

White is an auspicious colour worn during the Navratri and Durga Puja festivities, and Hina's saree could easily uplift your festive mood. You can either go the minimal route like Hina or glam up the look with bold makeup, a pearl choker necklace and bold red lip shade.