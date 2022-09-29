Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna and Shraddha Kapoor steal the show in glamorous avatars at Lokmat Awards: All pics

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022 was a star-studded event last night. Many nig names from the entertainment industry walked the red carpet dressed in gorgeous ensembles that left fans swooning. The paparazzi clicked Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna, Shraddha Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash with Karan Kundrra, Mrunal Thakur, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and more stars at the grand affair. While all the celebs dressed in stylish outfits, some stole the spotlight with their glamorous avatars. Keep Scrolling ahead to find our list of best-dressed stars at the awards show.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday walked the red carpet in an ivory gold lehenga set that screamed elegance - featuring a keyhole neckline embellished halter blouse paired with a heavily-embroidered lehenga and a cape-like floor-sweeping dupatta. The Liger actor styled the ethnic ensemble with bracelets, matching earrings, side-parted open tresses, and matching high heels. Lastly, smoky eye shadow, glossy pink lips, blushed cheeks and contoured face rounded off the glam picks. (Also Read: Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna is the 'golden girl' in shimmery lehenga choli)

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor walks the red carpet at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor brought back the princess-esque style of the late 2010s, dressed in a silver heavily-embellished sleeveless gown featuring a sweetheart neckline, corseted bodice, and a figure-skimming skirt with a floor-sweeping train. A pair of dainty earrings, a matching ring, centre-parted open tresses, striking eye-makeup, and minimal glam picks rounded off Shraddha's award-show look.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash poses on the Lokmat Awards 2022 red carpet. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Tejasswi Prakash draped herself in a beige sequinned pre-pleated saree and an embellished sweetheart neckline blouse to walk the red carpet last night. She glammed up the semi-traditional avatar with open locks, matching statement jewellery, and bold makeup picks.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur slays the red-carpet fashion at the Lokmat Awards. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Mrunal Thakur decked up in a couture bralette, skirt and a long jacket set for attending the award show. The star's ensemble screamed funky glamour, and we loved it. She teamed the ensemble with pointed stilettoes, bold makeup and a sleek hairdo.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna steals the spotlight with her graceful look. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Rashmika Mandanna won hearts at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022 in a beige saree adorned with shimmering sequins and embroidered patti borders. She teamed the ensemble with a matching sleeveless blouse, a messy low bun, ruby-adorned drop earrings, and a statement ring. Lastly, she chose a dewy face, kohl-lined eyes, glossy pink lip shade, and blushed cheeks to round off her glam picks.

Who do you think is the best-dressed star of the night?