Madhuri Dixit embraces Navratri festive vibes for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 in floral print lehenga choli: All pics inside

The auspicious nine-day festival of Navratri has begun, and the spirit of joy and celebrations are taking over all across the country. Even your favourite celebrities are marking the occasion by sharing wishes on social media, giving glimpses of their festivities, and more. Actor Madhuri Dixit embraced the festive spirit by slipping into a printed lehenga choli set for shooting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. The star posed for the paparazzi outside the dance-reality TV show set, showcasing her traditional look for the special episode. Madhuri's co-judge Karan Johar, host Maniesh Paul, and contestants like Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, and more stars were also spotted on the sets.

Madhuri Dixit embraces the festive spirit of Navratri on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa set

On Tuesday, the contestants and judges of the dance reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 stepped out in Mumbai to shoot a Navratri special episode. The paparazzi clicked Madhuri Dixit on the sets. Pictures and videos of the star showed her posing in a colourful lehenga choli set, perfect for your Navratri celebrations. She glammed up the traditional look with minimal jewellery. Keep scrolling to check out her photos and find out if you love her ensemble. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit slay the glam game in two gorgeous ensembles for shoot in Mumbai: See pics, videos)

Madhuri Dixit dons a lehenga choli set. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Madhuri's traditional look features a choli in parrot green hue adorned with floral motifs and intricate thread embroidery in multiple hues like yellow, orange, red, blue and brown shades. The blouse also has a round neckline, half-length sleeves, a short midriff-baring hem length, and a fitted silhouette.

The actor wore the blouse with a matching parrot green lehenga decked with floral motifs and embroidered in multiple shades, pleated layered ghera, and silver sequin embellishments. Lastly, a printed orange and green dupatta draped like a saree pallu, featuring motifs and tassel adornments, completed the ensemble.

Madhuri glammed up the traditional look with oxidised silver bracelets and bangles, statement rings, and ornate gold jhumkis adorned with beads.

In the end, Madhuri chose shimmery eye shadow, berry-toned lip shade, black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks and glowing skin for the glam picks. A messy ponytail gave the final finishing touch.

Madhuri Dixit styles her traditional look with striking jewellery pieces. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of Madhuri Dixit's Navratri-themed ensemble?