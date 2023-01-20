Mrunal Thakur, in a pastel pink ethnic ensemble, announces ‘something special’

Mrunal Thakur is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual looks to sharing glimpses of her festive ensembles to looking like a diva in six yards of grace, Mrunal’s fashion diaries are loved and adored by her fans. The actor can do it all – from showing off her curves in a sequined gown to being the boss lady in a formal pantsuit, to looking like a summer in a picture in a short floral dress. Mrunal's fashion statements are referred to by her fans for upgrading their own fashion game.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur’s black saree is the perfect Halloween attire with an ethnic twist

Mrunal is currently busy working on “something special.” The actor announced on Instagram that she is about to treat her fans to something special. Mrunal shared a slew of pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoots on her Instagram profile and made our Friday better. The actor looked ethereal in a pastel pink ethnic ensemble as she made her Instagram family drool. The actor played muse to fashion designer Seema Gujral and picked the ethnic attire from the shelves of the designer. Mrunal looked stunning as ever in the sleeveless pastel pink kurta intricately embroidered in silver resham thread and sequin details. She teamed it with a pair of matching pastel pink sharara set featuring white zari work. In a sheer pastel pink dupatta with white zari details at the borders, she completed her look. “Something special coming your way,” Mrunal announced on Instagram with the pictures.

Mrunal further accessorised her look for the day in a statement golden neck choker and golden jhumkas from the shelves of Kushal's Fashion Jewellery. Styled by fashion stylist Archa Mehta, Mrunal wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part as she posed for the cameras in an indoor setup. Assisted by makeup artist Lochan, Mrunal decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.