Mrunal Thakur is taking over Chicago in a stunning casual ensemble

Mrunal Thakur is in the mood for monochrome. The actor is currently asking in the success of her recently-released film Sita Ramam. Mrunal's Telugu debut, Sita Ramam has been garnering praises all across the country. The film, a period love story, also stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. Mrunal is currently busy scurrying through the streets of Chicago and showing off her sartorial sense of fashion. The actor has been making headlines with her fashion statements and a day back, she did it again. Mrunal's sense of fashion always manages to resonate with her Instagram fans and send them into a fit of drooling.

A day back, the actor shared a set of pictures of herself looking absolutely ravishing in a monochrome casual ensemble and the pictures are making fashion lovers scurry to take notes of her look. The actor showed off her easy breezy fashion loving side in a black and white checkered cropped tank top and teamed it with a pair of high-waisted black denims with wide legs and jumbo pockets. Showing off her midriff, Mrunal posed for the pictures by a sunflower garden of sorts and smiled with all her heart for the cameras. "Despite knowing they won’t be here for long, they still choose to live their brightest lives," Mrunal dedicated the caption to the sunflowers in the backdrop. Take a look at her pictures here:

Mrunal also carried a grey jacket in her hand, which came lined with pink and blue stripes. Mrunal, for footwear, opted for ankle black shiny boots and completed her look for the day. The actor further accessorised her look in silver earrings and a smart watch. Mrunal wore her tresses into a clean top bun as she posed for the pictures. Mrunal opted for a minimal makeup look. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Mrunal made fashion traffic in Chicago come to a standstill.